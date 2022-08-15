6 to Know: Townhouse Catches Fire After Apparent Lightning Strike in North Lauderhill

It’s Monday, August 15th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - There were terrifying moments at a North Lauderdale neighborhood where it appears lightning struck a building, setting four units on fire.

A call came into North Lauderhill Fire just around 2:30 p.m. when flames were coming out of a townhouse. Three lighting bolts simultaneously struck a multi-family building on Winners Circle in North Lauderdale causing the building to catch fire, officials said. Firefighters rushed to put out the blaze.

Read the full story here.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No. 2 - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning involving a Coconut Creek police officer.

The Coconut Creek Police Department and Margate Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road. The preliminary on-scene investigation revealed the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry and a Coconut Creek police officer in a marked 2020 Ford Explorer were traveling westbound on West Sample Road, according to a police report from the Broward Sheriff's Office. The Toyota struck the rear-end of the marked police cruiser in a sideswipe-style collision, the report said. As the officer came to a controlled stop, the driver of the Toyota lost control and struck a palm tree within the center median before ricocheting off the tree and coming to a final rest in the westbound lanes, as stated in the report.

Read the full story here.

No. 3 - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating an early morning crash Sunday that left one woman dead.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call for shots fired near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were en route to the scene, another call was received from a woman stating she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North at 201 E. Sample Road in Deerfield Beach to be treated. According to investigators, the woman with the gunshot wound crashed into a tree on the hospital’s property and was pronounced dead.

Read the full story here.

No. 4 - About 55 pounds of narcotics were discovered floating in the Coconut Mallory Marina in Key West Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. according to a press release by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Key West Police Department Officers were already present and spoke to the person who stated he found the bale approximately 50 miles offshore. There were 25 rectangle-shaped bricks in the bale and they were wrapped in green plastic with black XXX decals on each.

Read the full story here.

No. 5 - A dog is dead and at least one family is displaced after a fire at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex on 17th Lane.

The fire tore through a downstairs unit in one of the buildings at the complex and also caused significant damage to the apartment directly above it. A woman who asked only to be identified as Katy told NBC 6 she owns the upstairs apartment. Katy said only the dog was inside the downstairs unit where the fire started. NBC 6 cameras captured a man and woman who live in the downstairs unit walking through the charred remains of the apartment with firefighters.

Read the full story here.

No. 6 - Nathan Francius, 11, has undergone nearly 20 medical procedures while battling a nervous system disorder.

To cope with the difficult moments, he always turns to music. His mom said for as long as she can remember, he's dreamt of singing in front of a large audience. Sunday evening, Nathan got the complete star treatment at the Colony Theater on Miami Beach. Make A Wish Southern Florida granted his wish and made the night an entire celebrity experience for the 11-year-old.

Read the full story here.