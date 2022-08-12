6 to Know: Video Shows Violent Encounter Between OnlyFans Model and Slain Boyfriend

It’s Friday, August 12th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

In messages posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents ... I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents.” He continued to assail the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago as “unAmerican, unwarranted and unnecessary.”

No. 2 - An OnlyFans model and her boyfriend had been involved in a "tempestuous" relationship, with neighbors in their Miami high-rise complaining of loud fights and a violent elevator encounter caught on camera in the months before she fatally stabbed him, authorities said Thursday.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii Wednesday and is expected to be extradited to Miami-Dade to face a second-degree murder charge in the April 3 killing of 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli. At a news conference Thursday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle outlined the charges against Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media including OnlyFans and has more than 2 million Instagram followers.

No. 3 - Deputies are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a child Thursday in Oakland Park.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 43rd Street and 5th Avenue. The child was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

No. 4 - Could Miami Mayor Francis Suarez have his eyes set on the White House? Recent media reports seem to think so.

The headline on political website Axios Wednesday was an attention grabber, especially for Miamians: "Scoop: Miami Mayor eyes White House." According to the article, Suarez recently signed a disclosure form indicating his intention to raise money for a political group called Agenda for America. Agenda for America's website states the group's goals include "…to expand our national agenda of empowering and funding police officers, keeping taxes and regulation low, and leveraging technology to empower individuals and address many of our greatest challenges."

No. 5 - Starting September 3, Norwegian Cruise Line will experience a major change in health and safety protocols: unvaccinated guests will now be welcome aboard with proof of a negative test.

NCL is the first major cruise line to announce such change, and the news comes shortly after the announcement that pre-board COVID tests would no longer be required for vaccinated guests. Children 11 years or younger are not required to show proof of negative test or vaccine. This not only opens up the scope of people who will be allowed to sail but also greatly shortens the pre-boarding process. Just days ago, the cruise line reported second-quarter results that were drastically lower than those of pre-pandemic levels.

No. 6 - For the third time in three months, Lion Country Safari became the birthplace of a Southern White Rhinoceros.

On Aug. 6, a calf named Ruby was born to 7-year-old mother Blossom. She is the 39th calf born in Lion Country Safari since the year 1979. Ruby is Blossom's first calf, according to a statement from Lion Country Safari. Rhino mothers like Blossom give birth to a single calf weighing between 88 and 132 pounds, the statement said. The calves are then expected to gain 3 to 4 pounds a day from their mother's milk, gaining about 1,000 pounds a year for the first three years. Ruby and other members of her lineage are a part of the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan that intends to protect the species and others like it from extinction.

