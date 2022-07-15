6 to Know: Woman Died of Pulmonary Fat Embolism After Plastic Surgery in Miami

It’s Friday, July 15th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - New information about a woman's death after a popular plastic surgery procedure reveals that she died of the same problem that led to the deaths of more than a dozen other women in recent years.

Tanesha Walker, 47, died in April following a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction at New Life Plastic Surgery Center in Miami. “My mom isn’t supposed to be dead. She’s still supposed to be here with us,” said Tierra Gosha, Walker’s daughter. Walker traveled to South Florida in April for the cosmetic surgery. An autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office shows the cause of death was a pulmonary fat embolism and ruled her death an accident.

No. 2 - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are now offering appointments for a vaccine to prevent monkeypox.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A person must be vaccinated with two doses of the Jynneos vaccine to be fully immunized against monkeypox, with the second dose 28 days after receiving the first. In Miami-Dade County, health officials said they are providing the vaccine to only certain populations that are at high risk for infection, including lab personnel and select health care personnel at high risk for monkeypox, those who've had close contacts of monkeypox cases, immunocompromised MSM (men who have sex with men) with HIV, and more. Click here to view the full criteria and to book an appointment in Miami-Dade.

No. 3 - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Tamarac Wednesday.

The incident was reported at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call around 3 p.m. of an unresponsive woman. When deputies and fire rescue crews arrived, it was determined the woman was dead. Officials have not released the woman's identity or how she may have died. But family and friends said 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson was stabbed to death. BSO Homicide Unit and crime scene detectives are investigating the woman's death.

No. 4 - U.S. officials on Wednesday approved a request by American Airlines to resume flights to five destinations in Cuba that were stopped in 2019 when the Trump administration sharply curtailed air service between the two countries.

The Transportation Department's decision will let American resume flights from Miami to Santa Clara, Varadero, Holguin, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba. American said that starting in early November it will operate two daily flights to Santa Clara and one daily flight to each of the other airports. American currently operates six flights a day between Miami and Havana. JetBlue and Southwest also fly to Havana.

No. 5 - South Floridians should prepare to pay more in property taxes next year – and how much is still up for debate.

According to local property tax assessors, property values in Miami-Dade and Broward counties increased more than 11% from the year before. That causes local governments to debate whether to lower their tax millage rates on property owners in the face of skyrocketing home prices, inflation, and higher interest rates.One of the biggest battles will be early in Miami-Dade County. Budget documents posted online show county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wants to cut the property tax rate by one percent in 2023. It will be the first rate cut in 10 years. With rising property values that will still create an increased budget of $10.3 billion collecting $462 for every $100,000 worth of taxable property, dropping down from $467. “These are extremely challenging times. We know that people are suffering,” Levine Cava told NBC 6.

No. 6 - A family who decided to spend the Fourth of July in the waters of Florida's Treasure Coast got quite the surprise: a manatee who tried to take their son's surfboard for a spin.

Leesa Blais posted the video on her Facebook page showing the friendly sea cow approaching her along with Blais' husband and twin sons when they were at Fort Pierce Inlet State Park. Blais told the station that two manatees swam around the family for about ten minutes before one made its move. A GoPro camera attached to the board captured the moment where the manatee placed a flipper on Evan Blais' board. The child allowed the manatee some space to try it out before it swam away.