ICYMI: Baby Koala Born at Zoo Miami, Python Bowl Brings Death to Burmese Pythons

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News.

Baby Koala Born at Zoo Miami Named ‘Hope’ to Honor Australia Wildfire Victims

A koala that was born at Zoo Miami last year has finally emerged from its pouch, being named "Hope" by staff in honor of all the animals that have perished in the catastrophic wildfires in Australia.

The koala's birth took place on May 30th last year, Zoo Miami said in a tweet. It was the first time in nearly three decades a koala has successfully given birth at the zoo.

Miami Super Bowl Organizers Bring Death to Burmese Pythons

Miami's upcoming Super Bowl will mean death for dozens of invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades — and wildlife officials say that's a good thing.

The game's organizing committee is working with Florida to promote the Python Bowl, a 10-day contest that began Friday that will give out all-terrain vehicles and cash to the hunters who kill the most and biggest of these non-native snakes. The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet, are descended from pets released starting five decades ago. The big serpents have been devouring native mammal and bird populations.

Here’s a Breakdown of The New Income Tax Changes

Most people vow to start the new year off with a commitment to save more or spend less. This year, recent changes in the tax laws could help.

The IRS has made inflation adjustments to a range of key figures, from the amount you can put in a 401(k) retirement plan to the individual income tax brackets that help you determine your tax rate.

Here are your new tax brackets in 2020.

Miami-Dade Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths of Homeless Victims

Law enforcement and advocates are turning to the community for more information on the shootings that killed two homeless people last month in northeast Miami-Dade.

Rony Dassas and Donna Edwards were both shot and killed in late December in separate shootings near the intersection of Northeast 167th Street and Northeast 4th Avenue. A third victim is in critical condition.

"Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something. Somebody heard something," said Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust. "We cannot allow these cases to go on."

PETA Erects ‘Go Vegan’ Billboard Near Miami Smokehouse

A Miami smokehouse is taking heat from animal rights group PETA, which has erected a "GO Vegan" billboard right down the street.

PETA erected the giant billboard on Wednesday about 300 feet from Miami Smokers on Northwest 27th Avenue, featuring a pig's face and the words "I'm ME, not MEAT. See the individual. Go Vegan."