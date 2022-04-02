ICYMI: Chris Rock Comes to Hard Rock — and Ticket Sales are Surging, What Are NFTs And How Do They Work?

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Chris Rock Comes to Hard Rock — and Ticket Sales are Surging

After being on the receiving end of the slap heard around the world, Chris Rock is not struggling to sell tickets to his comedy tour.

Rock is set to perform several shows at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston before kicking off his Ego Death World Tour on Apr. 2 with 38 scheduled dates in major cities like Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and — of course — right here in Hollywood, Florida.

After the infamous slap, Rock's upcoming shows in Boston sold out almost instantly, leaving more than a dozen tickets up for resale on StubHub with prices ranging from $444 per ticket to $1,705.

The spike in sales follows the chaos on the Oscars stage last week when Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith starring in "G.I. Jane 2," due to her shaved head. Will Smith could then be seen walking to the stage, where he appeared to slap Rock with an open hand.

First Came the PPP Loan, Then $410K for a House – Part of Actor's Role In $1.2M Bonanza

He got the attention of casting directors playing TV roles as a cop, a coroner and cartel member, according to his online filmography.

But now Jose Alfredo Fernandez’s role in $1.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans has gained the attention of the NBC 6 Investigators.

And, he says, of the FBI.

Fernandez, 35, who grew up in Miami-Dade and previously ran a tax return preparation company here, moved to Georgia in 2017.

COVID Second Booster: Here's What to Know About Who's Eligible, Who Can Wait

Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It's an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.

With COVID-19 cases low in the U.S., it's easy to ignore calls for another dose — or for those who aren't yet vaccinated or boosted to get up to date, said Dr. Erica Johnson, an infectious disease specialist at the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Her advice: If you're on the fence, use this lull to talk with your doctor about how protected you really are — and need to be.

What Are NFTs And How Do They Work? Crypto Experts and Artists Explain

NFTs are becoming widely popular, and some have even been sold for a hefty price.

A collage of 5,000 NFTs by an artist known as Beeple sold for $69 million at a virtual auction last March. It became the third-highest price ever achieved by a living artist at Christie’s, a world-renowned auction house.

The buyer, Vignesh Sundaresen who also goes by the moniker Metakovan, says he would have even paid more for it.

“This is a significant piece in art history and sometimes these things take some time for everyone to recognize realize but I’m ok with that,” Sundaresen said in a CNBC interview.

Frightening Footage Shows Woman and Dog Attacked by Another Dog in North Miami

A woman is speaking out after she and her dog were attacked by another dog outside her North Miami apartment building in a frightening encounter that was caught on camera.

Lauren Wion said she was taking her dachshund Louie to the dog park at her complex Sunday when she was warned by another dog owner that her pet was "bipolar."

The other dog, which was leashed to the fence, suddenly broke free from its collar and charged at Wion and Louie.

Wion said the 30 seconds she spent fighting off the other dog and clinging to Louie felt like five minutes.

Monkeys Near South Florida Airport Delight Visitors

As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.

Mikey, as he is called by his human observers, has long been the laid-back alpha male of a troop of monkeys ruling this tract of land, tucked off a busy runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But this day he lost when challenged by a feisty youngster called Spike. Mikey fled screaming and was now sullenly staring at humans watching him from 15 feet (4 meters) away.

“Did you have a bad day?” asks Deborah “Missy” Williams, a Lynn University science professor who has been studying the troop and others nearby since 2014. She is also founder of the Dania Beach Vervet Project, which seeks to preserve this unique colony. “We will leave you alone so you can ponder.”

The United States has no native monkeys, but the smallish vervets have roamed Dania Beach since the late 1940s after a dozen brought from West Africa fled a now long-closed breeding facility and roadside zoo. Today, 40 descendants are broken into four troops living within 1,500 acres (600 hectares) around the airport. Florida also has a few colonies of escaped macaques and squirrel monkeys.