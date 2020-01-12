ICYMI: Couple Tricked Out of Deed to Their Own Home, Haiti Earthquake Survivor 10 Years Later

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Couple Says They Were Tricked Into Signing Over Their Home

Evelio and Milagros Esteban never thought they could lose their home at this stage of their life. “I’m a sick man and I can barely walk,” said Evelio. Evelio, 73, and his wife Milagros,71, say they purchased their home in 2003, but they’ve had trouble paying their mortgage over the past two years. That’s when they say they unknowingly transferred the title of their home to their neighbor. NBC Responds gets to the bottom of this surprising, yet not uncommon, story.

10 Years Later, Haiti Earthquake Survivor Triumphs Over Tragedy

Ten years ago, a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake ravaged Haiti, killing more than 300,000 people and injuring more than 1.5 million others. “There were bodies stacked on top of each other,” recalled Camille Federline, who was just 11 years old on Jan. 12, 2010 when the earthquake struck. Federline, who was badly hurt while running for safety on the island, remembers the feeling of being afraid that a building would collapse on top of her while she was there on the ground.

‘No Motive, No Suspects’: Cops, Family Plead for Clues in Woman’s Killing on I-95

Police and the family of the 22-year-old woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami are asking for the public's help in finding a possible suspect in her killing. Miami-Dade Police and family members of Melissa Gonzalez held a news conference Friday to ask for the community's assistance in the case. "We have no motive. We have no suspects, and this is literally a fact-gathering mission," Miami-Dade Police Det. Juan Segovia said. "Nothing she was doing would have warranted somebody shooting her."

Florida Is Top Moving Destination in America, Report Says

We all know Florida is a popular state to move to. But now, the Sunshine State is the most popular state to move to, according to a new report. According to U-Haul, more moving trucks entered the state’s borders than exited them in 2019, making Florida the top growth state of that year. Texas previously held the title of most popular moving destination, according to the company.

Students Arrested After Police Find Them With Weapon at North Miami School

Two students were arrested after police found them with a weapon Monday morning at a North Miami school. The students were spotted before school at a park adjacent to Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board confirmed Tuesday. The principal thought they were acting suspicious and kept an eye on them, according to the school board. As soon as they got to the front of the school, officers stopped and searched them and found a gun and a BB gun, both unloaded, in their possession.