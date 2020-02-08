ICYMI: Deerfield Football Team Mourns Second Student Loss, Shipment of Shark Fins Seized

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Teen Killed in Shooting is Deerfield High School Football Team’s Second Recent Loss

One of the victims of a shooting that took place after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday has been identified as 15-year-old Terrance Jackson, a student at Deerfield Beach High School and member of the football team. This is the second teammate to die from the team this academic year. In December, Jackson's teammate Bryce Gowdy was killed when he was hit by a train.

1,400 Pounds of Shark Fins Found by Wildlife Inspectors in Miami

About 1,400 pounds of dried shark fins worth upwards of $1 million were found by wildlife inspectors in Miami, officials said. The 18 boxes of fins were found at a port in Miami on a shipment believed to have originated in South America and that was likely headed to Asia, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials said Monday. The commercial value of the seized shipment is believed to be between $700,000 and $1 million, officials said.

Public High School Coach Pushes for Higher Compensation

“As a football coach we have to be their fathers, their big brothers, they come to us with all kinds of problems and as a coach, if you want to coach that kid you have to address those in D’s of problems, so we work 24 hours, 365 days,” said Max Edwards, the head football coach of state champion Miami Northwestern Senior High School. Despite all that work, hours and hours after school and on weekends, varsity public school football coaches in Miami-Dade County get only a $4,700 stipend. In Broward, they receive an even lower supplement of $3,038.

Lottery to be Held for $10 ‘Hamilton’ Tickets in Miami

If you have yet to see the Broadway sensation Hamilton but are reluctant to spend hundreds on tickets, now might be your chance: a digital lottery will take place for every showing in Miami, and winners will be able to purchase tickets for the price of two cups of coffee. The lottery for the first show will open at 11 a.m. on February 16, two days before the performance. Subsequent lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

Miami Sees a Return to Cold War Cultural Hard Line on Cuba

Platinum-selling reggaeton act Gente de Zona were barred from a New Year’s Eve concert in a Miami park. The mayor of Miami declared another Cuban singer persona non grata and her concert in a private club was cancelled. Fellow artists Jacob Forever y El Micha were shut out of a July 4 concert in the neighboring South Florida city of Hialeah last year. As President Donald Trump tightens the trade embargo on Cuba, some members of the United States’ largest Cuban-American community are once again taking a hard line on performers from the island who support its communist government or don’t speak out against it.