ICYMI: Doctor Saves Bleeding Man on Highway, More Rights to Refunds for Canceled, Delayed Cruises

South Florida Doctor Hailed a Hero After Saving Man Bleeding on Side of Highway

A South Florida doctor says he was at the right place at the right time when he stepped in to help a man bleeding out on the side of the highway over the weekend.

Dr. Miguel Ribe, an emergency medicine resident at Jackson Memorial, said he was driving with his fiance Saturday night when they noticed the man on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade.

"It was kind of just instinct to pull over," Ribe told reporters Tuesday in front of Ryder Trauma Center. "There was no one there to give him attention."

The ER doctor said his training immediately kicked in.

MSD Marching Band Will Perform in 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The marching band at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has been selected to perform in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

A Macy's spokesperson announced Monday that the Eagle Regiment will represent the state of Florida in its first appearance at the annual parade in New York City.

“Like millions of Americans, I grew up watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as an annual family tradition,” said Steve Rivero, the band director at MSD. “I could not think of a greater honor for a marching band and am thrilled that the deserving students of the Eagle Regiment will have this experience. We cannot wait to show the world the wonderfully talented students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High!”

Macy's also presented the Eagle Regiment with a $10,000 fundraising kickoff. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events.

Russian Teacher Who Spoke Out Against War Rebuilding His Life in South Florida

For Kamran Manafly, going back home to Russia would mean returning to a place where he’s no longer safe.

“Right now, I don’t think there’s any possibility to go back,” Manafly said.

He fled to Turkey last month, then with a U.S. Visa in hand, came to Sunny Isles Beach where he’s staying with family.

It’s a move he made after being fired from his job as a geography teacher in Moscow and being threatened with jail time.

He says he’s being punished for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

Rule Change Offers More Rights to Refunds for Canceled, Delayed Cruises

Cruise customers were rocked in 2020 by the pandemic. At the time, no-sail orders were issued, cruise operations began to delay expeditions and some cruises were canceled altogether.

Many passengers received cruise refunds, but NBC 6 Responds heard from consumers who had difficulty receiving refunds from previously purchased cruises.

The Federal Maritime Commission also heard from frustrated customers.

“I was stuck here in Washington, I couldn't go home. So I would work the phones,” FMC commissioner Louis Sola said.

Postal Police Say They've Been Sidelined Amid the Rise of Mail Theft

The Postal Police Officers Association says they went from patrolling the streets to deter crimes like mail theft to being stationed at postal processing facilities.

"Carriers are being attacked, mail is being stolen, and Postal Police Officers are benched," said Edna Sepulveda, the Postal Police Officers Association Second Vice President.

Sepulveda says throughout her career, she's caught plenty of mail thieves in action.

"We call them the fisherman where a criminal would fish mail out of the collection box," she said.

Broward Schools Asking Voters to Tax Themselves to Enhance Education and Security

They’re calling it the “Secure the Next Generation Renewal.”

The Broward County School Board will be asking voters to once again tax themselves, to invest in public education by approving a referendum in the August primary election.

“The Florida Legislature continues to fund education at one of the lowest levels in the nation, education funding continues to fall short while teacher and other staff salaries, employee health care costs, utility costs and the need to staff security staff in our schools continues to increase,” said Broward School Board chair Laurie Rich Levinson during Tuesday's board meeting.

The new referendum is an extension of the measure passed by voters in 2018, which expires next year.

