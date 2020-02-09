ICYMI: Ex-Miami Spokesperson Arrested for Allegedly Sending Teen Nude Pic, Trooper Killed in I-95 Shooting

Ex-Miami Mayor Spokesperson Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting, Sending Nude Pic to Teen

The former aide to the mayor of Miami who resigned earlier this week over alleged sexually explicit photos sent to a teenager was arrested Friday morning. Family members told NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51 that Rene Pedrosa was questioned by officers after being taken into custody by Miami Police Department officials.

Family Wants Answers in Man’s Death After Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Killed

The family of a stranded motorist who fatally shot a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and was then killed by a passing police officer is demanding answers about what caused a routine traffic stop over a stalled car to suddenly erupt into gunfire. They say Reed, 30, had a concealed weapons permit, a college degree, no criminal record and no history of mental illness.

Man Caught on Camera Stealing iPhone From Miami Shores Shop Arrested: Police

A man who was caught on camera stealing an iPhone from a Miami Shores store has been arrested, police said. Nicholas Garcia, 33, is facing one count of third-degree grand theft in the Jan. 30 incident at the Sprint store at 9400 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores Police officials said.

Petition Seeks Explanation for Euthanizing of Coyote Rescued Near PortMiami

A group of citizens wants answers after state officials made the decision to euthanize a coyote found in the waters near PortMiami earlier this week. A Change.org petition has been filed asking for an explanation into why Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials made the decision to kill the animal after it was saved Tuesday.

Conservationists Buy Florida Lake With Gulf Oil Spill Funds

The Nature Conservancy acquired Lake Wimico, a 20,161 acre piece of land in the Florida Panhandle calling it one of the largest conservation wins in over a decade. In a press release Wednesday, the organization said safeguarding Lake Wimico will help preserve and protect the water quality of Apalachicola River, Apalachicola Bay and Gulf of Mexico.