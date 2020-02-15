ICYMI: Family Warns Against TikTok Challenge After Teen Hurt, Second Wave of Flu Hits US Children

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Family Warns Against TikTok ‘Skullbreaker Challenge’ After Miami-Dade Teen Hurt

A mother is calling for action from her daughter's former Miami-Dade school after the teen was hurt from participating in a dangerous stunt going viral on social media. The high school freshman, who did not want to be identified, said she was bullied into doing the "skullbreaker challenge" at South Dade Senior High School. The online trend is one of TikTok's newest challenges, and it involves three participants who stand in a line and jump. When the middle person's feet leave the ground, the people on the side kick their feet out from under them, often leading to the middle person falling backward and possibly smacking their head on the ground.

Amid COVID-19 Virus Fears, Second Wave of Flu Hits US Children

A second wave of flu is hitting the U.S., turning this into one of the nastiest seasons for children in a decade. The number of child deaths and the hospitalization rate for youngsters are the highest seen at this point in any season since the severe flu outbreak of 2009-10, health officials said Friday. And the wave is expected to keep going for weeks. Experts say it is potentially a bad time for an extended flu season, given concerns about the new coronavirus out of China, which can cause symptoms that can be difficult to distinguish from flu without testing.

China's death toll from the new virus outbreak has topped 900 deaths, surpassing the number of people killed in the SARS epidemic two decades ago. The Chinese government is taking strict measures to keep the coronavirus from spreading, but is drawing criticism in the process.

How to Cash In On Your Online Influence

She has an MBA and works as a chief marketing officer for a company, but online Evelyn Torres is known as the Brickellista. She’s the face behind the popular blog she started when she first moved to Miami years ago. “For me, it was a really great way to just kind of dip my toes in Miami,” she said. Today, the Brickellista has more than 34,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts about wellness and all things Miami and sometimes gets paid to promote big brands. She says the money can be good, but the self-described introvert adds you shouldn’t do it for that.

NBC 6 introduces you to two South Florida influencers and shares how they’ve been able to build a valuable following online. NBC 6 anchor Alina Machado reports.

Video Shows Ex-MMA Fighter’s Arrest Before Alleged Brawl With Miami Cops

New video shows the moments a former mixed martial arts fighter was confronted by an angry father who accused him of trying to take his daughter before his arrest by Miami Police that ended with the fighter hospitalized. Michael Nates, 31, was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday on charges including attempted kidnapping and aggravated battery on law enforcement, but he’s still in the hospital after a violent confrontation with police.

New video shows the moments former MMA fighter Michael Nates was confronted by an angry father who accused him of trying to take his daughter before he was arrested. NBC 6 Investigator Willard Shepard reports.

Hialeah Mayor Vows Action Against Illegal Dump After NBC 6 Investigation

After seeing an NBC 6 Investigators report on a large section of a Hialeah road lined in discarded junk, Mayor Carlos Hernandez said Tuesday action would be taken eventually. “…We’re in the process with the county of kind of getting started on that. But that dumping has been an issue we have enforced and we’re aware of it,” Hernandez said when asked what he was doing about the open-air dump along NW 107th Ave.