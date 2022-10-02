ICYMI: Giant Wave Sweeps People Off Sidewalk Near South Beach Pier, Broward Authorities Ask Kids to Return to Classrooms

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Watch: Giant Wave Sweeps People Off Sidewalk Near South Beach Pier, Injuring 6

Several people were rescued Friday after a giant wave knocked them down and swept them into the water at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach.

City officials said it happened at around 10:45 a.m. near the pier.

Cellphone video shows the moment when that surge of water hit. Several people who were hanging near the sidewalk are seen getting knocked down by the powerful wave and swept down into the water.

Another video shows first responders jumping into the water to save them.

Six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

Naple's residents face clean-up of toxic mud and destroyed homes in Ian's wake.

Naples Residents Face Clean Up of Toxic Mud, Destroyed Homes in Ian's Wake

The once pristine Vanderbilt Beach community in Naples is now far from the paradise it once was.

"It's like there was a giant blender that just shook up the entire contents of the home," Bobbi Mendez said Saturday.

The record breaking storm surge from Hurricane Ian submerged Mendez’s home and her family's boat.

"It took a trip across the canal and ended up in our neighbor’s across the canal’s pool," she said.

With no help from FEMA – as of yet – she worries about what else Hurricane Ian may have left behind.

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom.

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom.

BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year.

Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says the goal is to help those families fix whatever issues are preventing their child from being in school.

“We want to work with that family,” Cartwright said. “We want to find out what are some of the barriers that are preventing their child from going to school. We’re going to make sure we match the right resources for those families so we can remove those barriers so those students can get back engaged in the classroom.”

Some of those barriers could be financial struggles, being afraid to go back to school because of COVID-19, or simply not knowing that it is legally required for kids to be enrolled in school.

September is preeclampsia awareness month and Memorial Healthcare System is sounding the alarm that they are seeing more than double the national 30-year average of pregnant and postpartum women experiencing high blood pressure in South Florida.

Memorial Healthcare System Reports Rise in Preeclampsia Among Pregnant, Postpartum Women

September is preeclampsia awareness month and Memorial Healthcare System is sounding the alarm that they are seeing more than double the national 30-year average of pregnant and postpartum women experiencing high blood pressure in South Florida.

Four months ago, Patricia Hall gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, but a few days after delivery, she noticed something was not right.

“Seventy-two hours after delivering her, I went home and my pressure went through the roof. It was 169 over 102. That, from my experience, was not normal," said Hall, who experienced postpartum preeclampsia. “I would lay down to take a nap and I felt like the bed was moving, as if I was on a ship."

Hortense Martin, a nurse manager at Memorial Hospital Miramar Labor and Delivery says preeclampsia is a hypertensive disorder that affects women in pregnancy that can be life-threatening to the mother and baby.

It can lead to severe disabilities or even mortality and maternal morbidity.

A gay pornography model has been linked to the fatal shooting of an Oakland Park man 12 years ago.

DNA Solves Oakland Park Murder After 12 Years: BSO

A gay pornography model has been linked to the fatal shooting of an Oakland Park man 12 years ago, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Aaron Michael Dobbins, 52, was arrested for the execution-style murder that happened on Aug. 30, 2010, records show.

According to court records, a concerned friend did a welfare check at the victim’s home in the 1300 block of Northeast 34th Street about midnight and called 911 after looking through a window and seeing the body in a pool of blood.

The victim – whose name was redacted from the report -- had his hands tied behind his back and a single gunshot to the back of his head.

The victim’s 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, wallet, Wii gaming console, Apple laptop computer and iPhone had been stolen.

NBC 6's Angie Lassman has a look at the forecast for the upcoming six-month season.

Track the Tropics with Radar And Alerts in the NBC 6 App As Hurricane Season Heats Up

The tropics are heating with several tropical storms and hurricanes churning in the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday in the Caribbean and was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days with South Florida in the “cone of concern.”

