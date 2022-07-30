ICYMI: Gov. DeSantis Files Complaint Against Wynwood Drag Shows, Despite Perceived Slow Start, 2022 Hurricane Season Behaving Normally

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

‘Having Kids Involved in This Is Wrong': Gov. DeSantis Files Complaint Against Wynwood Drag Shows

In response to circulating video of children partaking in a Wynwood bar's drag show brunches, Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a state complaint against the business.

The complaint accuses the establishment of disorderly conduct, stating that the shows are conducted in the presence of minors and "corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency."

DeSantis said an investigation by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was conducted following the release of the video showing an exposed drag queen and young girl hand-in-hand at an R House show. In the clip, the drag queen is seen wearing lingerie as she parades the girl around the restaurant.

The investigation, in which agents visited the business, revealed that minors were present at many shows and a children's menu is offered at the bar. In response, the investigators initiated a procedure that would challenge R House's liquor license and would consequently put the establishment out of business, according to DeSantis.

Shipping Scam Targets Doral Businesses and Online Sellers

Quinn Reitz said her company, Nursing Queen, ships items across the country daily. But recently, she has noticed a trend after she got an online purchase with a shipping address in Doral.

“It was just for one dress and the customer opened a chargeback which means they disputed it on their credit card, so it was a stolen credit card,” Reitz said.

She said she ran into the same issue again.

“I got another fraudulent order from Doral, Florida for $260. We shipped it and a chargeback was opened,” Reitz said.

Reitz quickly discovered she isn’t the only online seller running into issues with shipments headed to Doral.

Other sellers are complaining in online forums. One person wrote they received about 20 fraudulent orders and “all of them were shipped to Doral.” Another person stated “Search ‘Doral’ in this group. Dozens of us have got the same fraudulent order. Cancel Immediately.”

Parkland Parent Describes Agony of Attending Shooter's Sentencing Trial

You can see them in the gallery every day.

Since the penalty phase of the Parkland shooter’s trial began a week and a half ago, family members of those killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre have been there in the courtroom, absorbing the horrors as they are described by witness after witness.

Tony and Jennifer Montalto come to the courthouse to represent their daughter, Gina, who was among the 17 gunned down inside the 1200 building. On Tuesday, mom and dad listened to the medical examiner being questioned by prosecutor Mike Satz.

“Dr. Osbourne, are you able to tell the order of the shots that hit Gina Montalto?” Satz asked.

“No, I can’t specifically say the specific order in which they occurred,” replied Dr. Marlon Osbourne.

“Of course it’s very difficult for our family in particular and all the families as we hear in detail the causes of death of our loved ones, as we hear about the heinousness of the crime, of course we all live with the loss of our loved ones every day, and now it’s the public’s chance to learn just how horrible it was,” Tony Montalto said.

Despite Perceived Slow Start, 2022 Hurricane Season Behaving Normally

As we come to the end of July, the tropical Atlantic remains in a prolonged dormant stretch.

The last tropical storm was named Colin. It was very short-lived, lasting all of one day, and dissipated near the Carolinas on July 3rd.

I can pretty much guarantee that we will blow past August 3rd without any new storms forming. It is hard to remember when the last time a hurricane season went a whole month without a storm.

The reason it has been quiet is twofold: upper-level winds are unfavorable for tropical storm formation, and sea surface temperatures are cooler than normal in the main development region of the Atlantic between Africa and the Antilles.

Curiously, winds aloft are supposed to be doing just the opposite.

Man Nearly Loses Pinky Finger During Shark Encounter in the Florida Keys

It was a shark catch for the books for Brett Reeder.

Reeder hooked a 5- to 6-foot lemon shark in the Keys with his family, when hooks got stuck and he started wrestling with this catch.

"Crazy thing is we do it all the time," said Reeder. "It's pretty normal to be able to get the hooks out of them and I just got a little unlucky."

During the tug-of-war, the shark tore into his pinky, with a real possibility it would come off.

"They're usually pretty easy to get a hold of," he said. "You can grab the back of their heads, pick them up and let them go safely."

Reeder was airlifted to Jackson South. With more than a hundred stitches, a pin, and a case, doctors were able to save the finger.

Healing Through Food: A Special NBC 6 Documentary Series

Can you really prevent or even reverse chronic diseases with diet and lifestyle changes? NBC 6/Telemundo 51 consumer investigative reporter Myriam Masihy set out to find out after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder. Follow her personal journey and that of others fighting disease in the five-part documentary "Healing Through Food" below.

