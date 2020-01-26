ICYMI: Homeowners Looking to Profit Off Super Bowl, Climate Lessons from Australia

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Some Homeowners Looking to Cash in Super Bowl Week

South Florida will welcome thousands of visitors for Super Bowl LIV and some homeowners are looking to cash in on those visitors. Paola Ugolini is an Airbnb Super Host who uses a small cottage behind her home as a short-term rental most days of the year. “We are lucky to be close to the Biscayne corridor and so many other places when they drive here, they travel and they feel good,” Ugolini said.

A Cautionary Tale: What Climate Change in Australia Signals for Us

As climate change worsens in Australia and around the globe, we will increasingly be speaking of a new type of refugee – not from politics, not from economics but from climate. “We are talking about a massive relocation of people around the world. Australia, Florida, large parts of the Tropics where it will simply become too hot or too dry,” one expert says.

New Parkland Documentary Profiles Parents, Students Months After Shooting

From the first frame, the documentary film, “After Parkland,” grabs the viewer with the visceral pain of a father who lost his daughter. “My daughter was Meadow Pollack, she meant the world to me, and she’s not here anymore, she was murdered on Valentine’s Day over at the school, Stoneman Douglas,” says Andrew Pollack, with agony written all over his face. The film has a sense of mission.

Super Bowl Live Fan Fest Set to Welcome Fans This Weekend

South Florida is gearing up for Super Bowl 54 in our backyard – and with less than two weeks to go from the big game officials got a sneak peak of the fan experience called Super Bowl Live located inside Bayfront Park. “It’s just a beautiful setting here right on the bay and we’re going to have some great activities for the public and a free event for the public,” said Rodney Barreto, chairman of Miami’s host committee.

110 Million Consumers Could See Their Credit Scores Change Under New FICO Scoring

Americans who are struggling to pay off their debt could see lower FICO credit scores in their future, especially if they miss payments. Fair Isaac Corp., the company behind the popular FICO credit score, announced the launch of its latest FICO 10 model today, Jan. 23, that will start incorporating consumers’ debt levels into their scoring model.