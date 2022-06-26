ICYMI: How Much Florida Drivers Would Save With a Gas Tax Holiday, Abortion Rights Advocates Protesting in South Florida

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

How Much Would Drivers in Florida Save If There Is a Gas Tax Holiday? Use This Calculator to Find Out

This week, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas and 24.4 cents per gallon off diesel fuel, as soaring prices at the pump continue to squeeze American families.

He has also encouraged states to suspend their statewide and local gas taxes.

Social media captured an $8 Million home invasion in Walton County.

Hundreds Seen in Videos at Wild ‘Open House Party' Inside $8M Florida Mansion

After more than 200 party-goers broke into an $8 million mansion in Florida, sheriff's deputies want to make one thing clear: open house parties are illegal.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office is seeking more information after a wild party was thrown Friday night inside a multi-million dollar WaterColor mansion without the homeowners' knowledge.

Authorities were responding to a noise complaint when they discovered the unauthorized gathering. Officials said that by the time officers arrived to the home, many of the party-goers had left.

"An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary," the Walton County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a Facebook post along with several videos from the chaotic party and a request to help find those responsible.

Miami-Dade County has announced a vaccine drive for children six months and older this weekend following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of vaccines for young children.

Where Your Small Children Can Get a COVID Vaccine in South Florida

Following a CDC recommendation for all kids 6 months to 4 years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many parents are wondering where they can take their children for the first dose.

While there was much confusion after Florida was revealed as the only state to not pre-order the vaccine, community health centers and pharmacies were able to independently order and begin to administer doses.

Though there will be a slight delay, pediatricians and local hospitals were also permitted access to ordering the vaccines.

Now, parents who have followed doctors' recommendations to get their young children vaccinated are only left with one decision: where?

NBC 6's Marissa Bagg speaks with supporters of abortion rights and learns their "disgust" with the SCOTUS decision.

Abortion Rights Advocates Take to South Florida Streets to Protest Overturning Roe v. Wade

They saw this coming, and still, abortion rights activists are stunned that the protections Roe v. Wade provided women were taken away.

“All I can feel is anger, anger that our rights have been ripped away once again," said one demonstrator Friday in downtown Miami, hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Like many women in Florida, I’m sick to my stomach because our right to choose is in the hands of Florida, which has attacked our right to freedom already. We can only fear for the worst,” said Emma Collum, founder of Engaged Communities.

A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.

Team Hauls in 18-Foot Burmese Python, Heaviest Ever Captured in Florida

The invasive female python weighed in at 215 pounds, was nearly 18 feet long and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release.

The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout" snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy's program.

“How do you find the needle in the haystack? You could use a magnet, and in a similar way our male scout snakes are attracted to the biggest females around,” Bartoszek said.

A local researcher studying sea level rise told NBC 6 Investigators that saltwater intrusion may have played a role in damaging the foundations of the building. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports

Researcher Warns About Sea Level Rise Impacting Buildings Like Champlain Towers South

Investigators continue to look into what the official cause of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South was nearly a year ago.

A local researcher studying sea level rise told NBC 6 Investigators that saltwater intrusion may have played a role in damaging the foundations of the building.

Most building foundations are made with steel-reinforced concrete. The concrete can absorb salt water, leading to corrosion of the steel inside.

“When the tragic collapse happened a year ago, it caught my eye,” said Randall Parkinson, a research professor at Florida International University.