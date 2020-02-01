ICYMI: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Lots of Puppies Ready for Super Bowl LIV

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

The Stage is Set for Puppy Bowl XVI

Dozens of adoptable puppies from across the country will compete in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl on Sunday, and two of those pups will be representing South Florida. Cafecito, a Yorkshire Terrier, and Comet, a Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky mix were drafted out of Miami-Dade Animal Service shelters. In total, 61 puppies from 26 states will compete in the Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Making History With Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Two of the biggest names in both music and pop culture will take the stage inside of Hard Rock Stadium during halftime of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. International superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the headlining acts at the Pepsi Halftime Show this Sunday, the first time that the duo have performed in front of one of the biggest audiences of their careers.

Miami-Dade Police Search Near Everglades for Missing Newborn After Triple Homicide

Miami-Dade Police were spotted Friday on a watercraft in the middle of a massive investigation for one-week-old Andrew Caballeiro. Pasco County Sheriff's Office officials said they conducted an "exhaustive" search of the area near where his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, was found dead Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in hopes of finding the newborn baby.

The Glitz of Super Bowl Heads to Blue-Collar Part of Miami

Roughly one in four residents of Miami Gardens, the suburb where Super Bowl 54 between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be played Sunday, live below the poverty line. An overwhelming majority of those residents don’t have college degrees, according to U.S. Census statistics. And the median household annual income is somewhere around $43,000. So if the typical household spent the entirety of its income for the year on Super Bowl tickets, it could buy ... not very many.

Health Care Worker Spent Over $11K on Stolen Credit Cards From Elderly Employer: Police

Surfside Police and Miami-Dade’s State Attorney’s Office arrested 54-year-old Maria Moreno and charged her with several counts that included felony credit card fraud and felony exploitation of the elderly. According to police, the 90-year-old woman under Moreno’s care called police and said two of her cards were missing. An investigation found that over $11,000 in purchases were made at places that included Macy’s and Victoria’s Secret.