ICYMI: Man Drove Onto Pompano Beach Golf Course and Fought Worker, Woman Accused of Running Illegal Post-Surgery Recovery Center From Miami Home

Man Drove Onto Pompano Beach Golf Course, Fought With Worker: BSO

A man who drove onto a golf course in Pompano Beach then fought with a worker who tried to stop him was taken into custody Thursday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Palm Aire Country Club in the 2000 block of N. Palm Aire Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call of a reckless driver doing doughnuts on the course.

When a worker confronted the driver, a fight ensued, and the worker had to be hospitalized with minor injuries.

A University of Central Florida student originally built a bot to track Elon Musk’s private jet. The 19-year-old is now applying that same algorithm to Russian oligarchs.

Fla. Teen Tracking Elon Musk's Jet on Twitter Is Now Tailing Russian Oligarchs

The 19-year-old Florida college student who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet on Twitter is now keeping tabs on the private planes of several Russian oligarchs and elites.

Jack Sweeney recently launched two new Twitter accounts – @RUOligarchJets and @PutinJet – following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two profiles have amassed more than 400,000 followers since launching last week and provides status updates on various aircrafts belonging to Russian billionaires like Chelsea F.C. owner Roman Abramovich, steel magnate Alexander Abramov and Russia's wealthiest person, businessman Vladimir Potanin.

The University of Central Florida student said he started the accounts after receiving inquiries on whether he could track President Vladimir Putin, NBC News reported. Since tracking an isolated president who doesn't travel much might prove to be tedious, according to NBC News, Sweeney decided to follow the next best thing: Russian elites.

Reckoning America’s past could mean uncovering what’s beneath the places we drive past or visit daily.

Hidden History: South Florida's Black Burial Grounds

South Florida bears a history of segregation, where Black and white people were not just separated in their daily lives but also in death.

Black cemeteries are now the focus of a statewide preservation effort. NBC 6 explores how this history — once erased — is being rediscovered in our special series, "Hidden History."

A chain-link fence separates Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery from the surrounding community of Brownsville.

Concrete burial vaults bear the names of prominent Black South Florida pioneers, like Miami’s first Black millionaire and the founder of Miami’s first Black-owned newspaper.

Kenia Julissa Reyes-Duron, 47, was arrested Tuesday on 57 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, an arrest report said.

Woman Accused of Running Illegal Post-Surgery Recovery Center From Miami Home

A woman has been arrested after police said she ran an illegal post-surgery recovery center out of a Miami home.

Kenia Julissa Reyes-Duron, 47, was arrested Tuesday on 57 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Miami-Dade Police's Medical Crime Unit and other investigators had responded to a home in the 1100 block of Southwest 18th Street in Little Havana to investigate a possible post-surgery recovery house being operated out of a private residence.

Investigators found four bedrooms in the home with three set up with multiple beds and nightstands to accommodate multiple patients, the report said.

An impromptu art gallery in Allapattah showcases the artwork of a Ukrainian artist. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports

Miami Pop-Up Art Exhibit on Ukraine Happened by Pure Chance

It’s perhaps the most timely art exhibit in the city of Miami — and it almost didn’t happen.

“We decided to open the pop-up before the war — it was a very spontaneous decision,” said Julia Voloshyn, co-founder of Voloshyn gallery.

The exhibit is titled "The Memory on Her Face," and it’s run out of a warehouse-turned-impromptu gallery in Allapattah on NW 23rd Street.

It features the work of five Ukrainian artists on Russian aggression in their homeland.

The “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Golden Girls” star died weeks shy of her 100th birthday, according to her agent.

Cruise With ‘Golden Girls' Theme Setting Sail From Miami in 2023

If you're looking to thank someone for being a friend, there might just be something for everyone: a cruise themed around the legendary NBC show "The Golden Girls."

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the new Celebrity Summit "Golden Fans at Sea" cruise will set sail on April 8, 2023, from Miami with stopovers in both Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

The cruise will run until April 13. Excursions for the up to 1,000 fans on board will include a "Golden Fans" bar crawl in Key West.

The cruise will come over one year after the death of iconic actress Betty White, who played Rose on the show and died Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 99.