ICYMI: Man Indicted in Murder of Ex-Miami Mayor's Brother, What's Open, Closed on Easter in South Florida

Man Indicted in Murder of Ex-Miami Mayor's Brother

An indictment was handed down Thursday in the killing of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz who was the plaintiff in a historic same-sex marriage lawsuit.

A circuit court in Leon County handed down the five-count indictment against 37-year-old Steven Yinger, who faces charges including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and grand theft.

According to the indictment, Yinger strangled the 54-year-old Diaz-Johnston at his Tallahassee home in early January before later dumping his body.

Diaz-Johnston's body was discovered Jan. 8 in a Jackson County landfill.

Family Suing After Daughter Was Allegedly Raped at Bahamas Resort

A Pennsylvania family has filed a lawsuit against a major hotel chain alleging negligent security after they say their 15-year-old daughter was raped on the property.

The family says the resort should have had adequate security in place to prevent something like that from happening.

“This monster has destroyed her innocence," said the teen’s father, who agreed to do an interview as long as he not be identified. "It was just the worst thing that could possibly happen to a family other than a loss of a life. It was so traumatic."

Last April, he and his family left to vacation in the Bahamas to stay at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort, which online markets itself as a family-friendly resort.

‘Love of My Life, Forever': Wife Mourns Steelers' Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins made her first public comments since the death of her husband, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on a South Florida highway.

"I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," Kalabrya Haskins said in a statement Wednesday. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated."

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on Interstate 595 in Broward County Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol officials are investigating the incident.

What's Open, Closed on Easter in South Florida

Whether you're heading to a church service or an egg hunt, Easter is a holiday to celebrate with family and friends.

Some businesses in South Florida will be closed on Sunday to observe the Passover holiday.

Here is a list of businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties that will be open and closed on Easter Sunday.

‘I Just Love Lacrosse': Boys Lacrosse Has Arrived in Miami's Liberty City

There’s a new sport gaining popularity among children in Miami’s Liberty City.

“This is a fun game,” said Liberty City lacrosse player, Winston Gibson. “Maybe you should come out here and try it!”

“I love to play my position!” another player, Jayzion De La Rosa, said.

Many players and parents admit they weren’t very familiar with the sport of lacrosse until it came into their lives a few months ago.

Officials Warn Floridians to Get Ready for Hurricane Season

Emergency preparedness officials on Wednesday warned Floridians not to get complacent during the upcoming hurricane season, particularly in coastal areas that haven't experienced strong storms recently.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, said they worried that many Floridians living in coastal communities had gotten complacent about making hurricane preparations since there hadn't lived through major storms in recent years.

Some of these coastal communities act like a cat “with nine lives" in that hurricanes seem to be heading their way but then change course at the last minute, lulling residents into believing their neighborhoods will never be hit, Criswell said at the National Hurricane Conference in Orlando, Florida.

“Complacency worries me," Criswell said. “Disasters don’t discriminate. Just because it hasn’t hit your neighborhood doesn’t mean that it isn’t going to hit it this year."

