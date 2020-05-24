ICYMI: Miami-Dade Invests in Contact Tracing, Nurse’s Photos Show Impact of Virus on Body

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News

Miami-Dade Invests in Contact Tracing to Aid in Pandemic

Contact tracing on the large scale South Florida needs will take hours and hours of human power and millions of dollars. Is there a better way? Staff at Florida International University aims to find out.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced this week the county plans to hire 800 to 1,000 contact tracers. The state of Florida already hired 1,000 people to begin contact tracing: finding people infected with the coronavirus, isolating them, ask them who all they’ve come in contact with, and find and repeat the process with those people.

Nurse Shares Photos Showing Impact of Coronavirus on His Body

A man who got coronavirus after attending Winter Party Festival on Miami Beach shared jaw-dropping photos of himself before and after his recovery.

Mike Schultz, a 43-year-old nurse from San Francisco, was 190 pounds pre-coronavirus. Six weeks later, after being in the hospital, in a coma and on a ventilator, he took a photo of himself looking significantly thinner.

Broward Schools Survey Reveals Clear Picture of Distance Learning Hits and Misses

After six weeks of distance learning, Broward County Public Schools now has a clear picture of distance learning. The district on Thursday released results of a survey which collected responses from 65,000 students, teachers, and parents.

One of the bright spots of the survey is that 98% of students report access to a computer device with connectivity, a result of the district giving out more than 90,000 free laptops in March.

New Unemployment Applications Roll in, Thousands Still Wait for Benefits

Unemployment applications continue to roll in to the state’s unemployment agency, but thousands of people are still waiting to be paid.

The latest information from the U.S. Department of Labor shows more than 223,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in Florida.

The Labor Department reports for the week ending May 9, Florida had the largest increase in initial claims compared to other states.

Dr. Stephen Leatherman, aka Dr. Beach, released his annual ranking of beaches in the U.S. Hawaii took the crown last year, but this year, the best beach is on the East Coast.

Florida Panhandle Beach Named Top in US by ‘Dr. Beach’

The sand along the coast of Grayton Beach State Park is so unique, some say it speaks to you.

It's a large reason the beach was picked as the best in the United States by Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University, who has been ranking the nation's beaches for 30 years.