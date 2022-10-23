ICYMI: Miami-Dade Lowering Speed Limit on Rickenbacker Causeway Amid Safety Concerns, Miami Musician to Sing National Anthem at Dolphins v. Steelers Game

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Miami-Dade Lowering Speed Limit on Rickenbacker Causeway Amid Safety Concerns

Drivers using the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami-Dade County will need to watch their speed starting next week.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that the speed limit would be reduced to 40 miles per hour effective October 27 in an effort to help protect cyclists and pedestrians.

“This speed limit adjustment on the Rickenbacker will provide a safer environment for community members, cyclists, and safety advocates," said Cava. “Ongoing safety improvements are the result of working together with community members, and transportation advocates. Together, we can accomplish our goal to make our roads safer for everyone.”

The reduction will be in effect from the toll plaza to Calusa Circle.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas' 1200 building — where the Parkland shooting happened — is still standing. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

Parkland Trial Is Over, But Building Where Tragedy Happened Still Stands

It is the ultimate eyesore.

Driving by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you can’t miss it. The three-story building feels like a monument to tragedy.

“It’s like a knife in the heart, it’s very painful,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board member who lost her daughter, Alyssa, in the 2018 mass shooting.

It’s called the 1200 building. Four and a half years after the massacre, it still stands on the campus, even though the community, the victims, and the Broward County Public School district all agree it should be demolished.

The building was needed as evidence in the sentencing trial of the confessed killer, so as much as the families want it torn down, everyone understands why the wrecking ball has not yet arrived.

Florida has seen a rise flesh-eating bacteria cases and deaths following Hurricane Ian.

Florida Sees Spike in Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases, Deaths in Area Hit by Hurricane Ian

Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.

In Lee County, where Ian stormed ashore last month, the health department reports 29 cases this year and four deaths.

Health officials didn't give a breakdown of how many of the cases were before or after Ian struck.

Silvio Plata will be singing the National Anthem at this Sunday’s Dolphins vs. Steelers game, televised nationally on NBC. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

Miami Musician to Sing National Anthem at Dolphins v. Steelers Game

Silvio Plata is a vocal performance major at his dream school, the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

When he’s not singing scales in a practice room, you can catch him on a larger stage, on the football field of Hard Rock Stadium. The tenor will be singing the National Anthem at this Sunday’s Dolphins vs. Steelers game, televised nationally on NBC.

“This is national so I’m thrilled about it and super excited,” Plata said.

Plata lost his sight at 18 months old after cancer affected his retina. He is legally blind, but his talents are clear and he doesn’t let his disability define him.

“It’s such an opportunity to showcase myself as an artist and just put myself out there and just show the world my passion for music, but also how far I’ve been able to come despite my disability," Plata said. "To have that chance to show the world that a disability is no hindrance to success, it’s really thrilling."

Plata developed his love for music at a young age as he was in the Doral Conservatory and the Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The musician is also one of the faces of The Children’s Trust 20th anniversary campaign.

NBC 6 Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa Bagg spoke with one crafty who will get your creativity flowing this Halloween season.

Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones.

From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit.

Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa Bagg caught up with one crafty mom who is sure to get your creative juices flowing this Halloween season.

Vicky Mir Rodriguez is the face behind Teatime With Aloha and Coco.

A girl mom of two, Rodriguez started the social media page in 2015 to create DIY and fashion content for girls everywhere. But once she had her daughters, she decided to incorporate them into her passion for DIY and they became her inspiration.

This Halloween, Rodriguez and her daughters shared some of their many unique and affordable craft projects that you too can make at home with your children.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's Real Housewives of Miami, are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. NBC 6's Kristin Sanchez reports.

‘Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences.

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but before they were in the national spotlight, they faced multiple challenges and made their imprint on South Florida as successful businesswomen.

Nepola was born and raised in Miami-Dade. Her parents came to the U.S. from Cuba to give their family a better life.

“I feel that I’m so resilient because of my parents,” Nepola said. “I had the example of two Cuban parents that never gave up, that had so much adversity and challenges in their lives, but they never took no for an answer."

