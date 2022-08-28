ICYMI: Miami Skatepark Teaches Kids, Adults How To Shred, New ‘SunPass Savings' Program Could Save Florida Drivers on Tolls

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

'Disneyland For Skateboarders': Miami Skatepark Teaches Kids, Adults How To Shred

Whether you're an expert skater or it's your first time on wheels, Skatebird Miami wants to bring the culture of skating back into the community of South Florida.

Located in the Village of El Portal, Skatebird Miami is a 12,000-square-foot skate plaza and has an outdoor 18,000-square-foot pump track where skateboards, roller blades, bikes and scooters are welcomed.

There is also a restaurant/bar, snack shop, skate shop, and a variety of different retailers that do pop-ups on a regular basis.

CEO and founder Jonathan Strauss who also goes by his skate name, "Joner" opened the space in February of 2022.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of "SunPass Savings," which would provide relief to drivers. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

New ‘SunPass Savings' Program Could Save Florida Drivers on Tolls

A new program that would provide relief for some Florida drivers when it comes to the high cost of tolls will be rolling out next month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the launch of "SunPass Savings," a new toll discount program for customers who use Florida’s Turnpike System and toll facilities owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The six-month program is estimated to provide $38 million in relief to SunPass commuters when it begins Sept. 1.

Billionaire booster John Ruiz could reportedly release plans for the stadium this week.

New Renderings Show Proposed UM Football Stadium at Tropical Park Site

Less than two weeks before the start of the University of Miami Hurricanes' 2022 college football season, the son of one of the school's biggest boosters is showing off the latest renderings for a proposed stadium at Tropical Park.

Johnny Ruiz, the son of billionaire UM booster and graduate John Ruiz, posted the renderings of the stadium from HKS Architects.

After an initial plan to build a new football stadium in the city of Coral Gables was met with backlash, Ruiz set his sights on the location nine miles from the school's campus as opposed to the 30 miles to UM's current home field, Hard Rock Stadium.

Ruiz said he has spoken to the architectural firm that build SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California - site of February's Super Bowl LVI - about building a 65,000-seat stadium on the west side of the park located off Southwest 40th Street.

The City of Homestead hold an event regarding Hurricane Andrew 30th anniversary.

Hurricane Andrew: Remembering the Devastation 30 Years Later

On the morning of August 24, 1992, residents of South Florida never could have imagined that Hurricane Andrew would change their lives forever.

With sustained winds of 165 miles per hour and destructive power never before seen in our area, Hurricane Andrew hit Miami-Dade County as a Category 5 hurricane exactly 30 years ago.

NBC 6 remembers the devastation all those years ago.

A healthy female giraffe was born in Zoo Miami on Tuesday evening — the 57th calf in the zoo's history

Meet the 57th Baby Giraffe Born at Zoo Miami

A healthy female giraffe was born in Zoo Miami on Tuesday evening — the 57th calf in the zoo's history, according to a news release.

Zoo Miami staff members were able to quickly separate the calf from her nearly 12-year-old mother Sabra on Wednesday morning so that a neonatal exam could be performed.

Neonatal exams are part of a preventative medicine program directed by the Animal Health Department in conjunction with the Animal Science Department, according to Zoo Miami.

The neonatal procedures allow the staff to perform hands-on examinations of the newborn to confirm details like the sex and weight. The staff confirmed that the calf stood over 5 feet tall and weighed approximately 120 pounds at the time of the exam.

Clear the Shelters: Here is a Full List of Participating Shelters Across South Florida

Although the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign is coming to a close, there is still time to welcome a furry friend to your family.

This year's campaign included more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescues across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

