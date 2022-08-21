ICYMI: Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay, 10-Year-Old Boy Loses Part of Leg in Shark Attack

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay

For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon.

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been offering a full moon kayak tour once a month for the last seven years.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The tour launches you off into the lagoon near the center and depending on how large the group is, there can be a few guides to lead the group on the journey. The tour welcomes kayakers of all levels, including first-timers to the activity.

Frank Fernandez, who has been kayaking for over 20 years and is a guide for the full moon tour, said he loves when people are a little hesitant at first, because when they see the Miami skyline, their worries disappear.

For the full story, click here.

NBC 6 will present “Decision 2022: The Florida Primary," which can be seen across multiple platforms on Tuesday, August 23, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on election night.

How to Watch Coverage of the Florida Primary Election Results on NBC 6

NBC 6 will present “Decision 2022: The Florida Primary," which can be seen across multiple platforms on Tuesday, August 23, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on election night.

The coverage, hosted by NBC 6’s Jackie Nespral and Jawan Stader, will include all the latest election returns, along with live coverage of the major races including the Democratic gubernatorial and senate races, state congressional races and several local races and referendums.

You can watch the coverage on NBC6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web or by downloading the NBC 6 app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Live coverage will also streamed in its entirety on "NBC South Florida News" channel on Peacock, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV beginning at 8:00 p.m.

For how to watch on Peacock click here.

A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said.

Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner

A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said.

The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.

Pinckney's blood also revealed positive results for vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria found in warm seawater.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 80,000 people nationwide get infected with vibrio every year with 100 of them dying from the infection. You can become infected by exposing an open sore to seawater or by eating raw or undercooked oysters or shellfish.

The medical examiner's report said Pinckney had been out celebrating his birthday on July 23 and was hospitalized with a fever and abdominal pain after consuming oysters.

For the full story, click here.

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

Boy, 10, Loses Part of Leg in Florida Keys Shark Attack: Family

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said.

Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was attacked by what's believed to be an 8-foot bull shark, his uncle, Joshua Reeder, said in a lengthy Facebook post.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near Looe Key Reef, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials told Keysnews.com.

The shark bit the boy just below the knee, and his family pulled him into a boat and put a tourniquet just above the bite to stop the bleeding, the post said.

For the full story, click here.

NBC 6 investigator Willard Shepard has the story you'll see Only on 6.

UM Researchers Play Matchmaker in Aiding Coral Reef Reproduction

It’s the search for romance down below. We’d normally tell you that love is in the air, but in this case there’s no air required.

Turns out, after dark in mid August is just the right time for corals to make a move towards the next generation - their growth vital in protecting South Florida’s coastline. Now, the Department of Defense for the first time is bankrolling the University of Miami’s efforts to aid the reproduction.

I was the only local South Florida Journalist to make the dive down below to see first hand how it works.

As the sun sets here in the Atlantic, the marine biologist from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School are using the daylight that’s left to check out this coral reef. They’re looking to see if everything is in order for the perfect date - the moment when staghorn corals reproduce.

For the full story, click here.

Animal communicator and author Lydia Hiby gives potential dog adopters tips on what to consider before entering the shelter.

Clear the Shelters: Here is a Full List of Participating Shelters Across South Florida

Although the nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign is coming to a close, there is still time to welcome a furry friend to your family.

This year's campaign included more than 1,000 animal shelters and rescues across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

For a complete list of participating South Florida shelters and pet foster cares, click here