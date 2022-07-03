ICYMI: New Safety Measures on Rickenbacker Causeway After Cyclist Deaths, What's Included in the ‘Freedom Week' Sales Tax Holiday?

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

More Safety Measures Implemented on Rickenbacker Causeway After Cyclist Deaths

More safety measures are being put in place on the Rickenbacker Causeway in the wake of recent fatal crashes involving bicyclists.

Effective immediately, the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works is limiting access to the "U-Turn" under the William Powell Bridge, county officials said Wednesday.

Access to the U-Turn will be restricted to the beach access road and the county will be installing delineators that will restrict vehicles from turning across the bike lane to access the southern portion of Hobie Beach.

The existing access points at Hobie Beach will be modified to allow more space for vehicles to slow down before turning and to improve safety for bicyclists.

South Florida Fertility Clinics Face Potential Impact Following Overturn of Roe v. Wade

After the 50-year precedent of constitutionally protecting the right to abortion was overturned last week, women's reproductive healthcare is now in the hands of states.

Following the Roe v. Wade ruling, the conversation has largely centered around access to contraceptives and abortions—but this is not the only procedure affected by the overturn.

Another practice finds itself subsequently threatened by the possibility of a federal abortion ban: fertility treatments.

With Florida transitioning to a 15-week abortion restriction on July 1, the limits on the procedure are only becoming stricter.

The List: What You Can Buy During Florida's ‘Freedom Week' Sales Tax Holiday

This year, Fourth of July celebrations in Florida will be a lot less pricey for those wishing to enjoy the holiday in the great outdoors.

After Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $1.2 billion tax relief bill in May, the third of nine sales tax holidays will now run from July 1 to July 7 during "Freedom Week."

The tax holiday will lower the prices of outdoor gear and recreational supplies in honor of America's Independence Day this Monday, July 4.

During the week, shoppers and business owners can purchase the following items exempt from sales tax:

This Independence Day, celebrate like a local at one of these spectacular events happening across South Florida

‘Let Freedom Ring' at These Fourth of July Events Happening in South Florida

From parades to firework shows to barbecues and everything in between, the Fourth of July never fails to provide a never-ending stream of fun—and South Florida is certainly no exception.

For Americans across the nation, the Fourth of July proves to be one of the most vibrant holidays with its promise of great food, amazing firework displays and even better company.

This Independence Day, South Floridians can flaunt their patriotism at one of these local events for the opportunity to celebrate America to the fullest:

More women are being diagnosed with uterine cancer across the United States especially among women of color. NBC 6's Sheli Muñiz reports

Uterine Cancer on the Rise, Especially Among Black Women — Doctors Look Into Why

More women are being diagnosed with uterine cancer across the United States, particularly women of color, studies show.

Recent studies in JAMA Oncology show it’s not only more likely to impact Black women but also more likely to be deadly. It’s something Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center doctors are researching too.

“I have had to have pelvic exams every three months and I’ve been doing good,” said Doris Manley.

Manley is on the other side of what’s been a harrowing journey with type 2 uterine cancer.

A Breakdown of The New Laws That Just Went Into Effect in Florida

Laws regarding school safety, child welfare and driving regulations will see extensive changes in Florida beginning Friday.

The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis went into effect starting July 1.

The new 149 laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis went into effect starting July 1.

To better understand the impacts of the legislation and the ways they may impact Florida, read more about the most notable laws: