ICYMI: Operator in Broward Bus Shooting Honored With Medal of Valor, How South Florida Became a Hotspot for Pandemic Relief Fraud

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Operator in Broward Bus Shooting Honored With Medal of Valor

The bus driver who was praised for her quick actions when a gunman opened fire on a Broward transit bus last month was officially honored by county leaders Tuesday.

Wiping tears from her eyes, Gwendolyn Whitfield was overwhelmed with emotion when she was presented with the Broward County Medal of Valor and thanked by leaders for her heroism.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s been nearly three weeks since Whitfield drove a Broward County bus filled with passengers when police say Jamal Meyers opened fire, shooting four people and killing two.

In a split decision, Whitfield went against traffic, driving the bus straight to the Fort Lauderdale Police station.

Meet Stryker, the big, spotted cat who was spotted on Ring video in Miami, shocking some residents. NBC 6's Nicole Lauren reports

Meet Stryker, the Large, Spotted Cat That Was Caught Roaming Miami Neighborhood

When a video of a large cat roaming a Miami neighborhood alarmed residents, the owner of the rare feline wants to clear the air and let his neighbors know that his pet is not dangerous.

Stryker isn't your average cat — the spotted feline is an extremely rare F1 Savannah cat.

And he's amassed a large following on Instagram.

Stryker's owner was moving into his new home in the Buena Vista neighborhood near the Design District when the cat got out.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more on how local leaders kicked off the event aimed at showcasing Miami as the crypto capital.

Miami's Crypto Craze on Full Display at Bitcoin Conference

Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status.

Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running Wednesday through Friday at the Miami Beach Convention Center as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements to the industry and beyond.

“We’re redefining the financial capital of America as Miami, the decentralized capital of the world," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Suarez took part in the unveiling of the Miami Bull, using it as a symbol of the city's change into the crypto world. The bull will remain outside the convention center during the event before moving to Miami Dade College's Wolfson campus.

The search for fraudsters who took advantage of pandemic relief money is on in South Florida. NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports

How South Florida Became a Hotspot for Pandemic Relief Fraud

There’s the former NFL player who took $1.2 million from the Paycheck Protection Program. He is now serving more than three years in prison.

The recording artist from South Florida who used part of the money he got from the program to buy a Ferrari - what he called his company car. He’s serving 20 months in prison for that.

And the 27-year-old who is awaiting trial after being accused of using money from PPP loans worth over $2 million to buy a Lamborghini, Rolex and designer clothes. He pleaded not guilty.

These are some of the cases law enforcement agencies have filed in connection to the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to quickly get money into the hands of struggling business owners in the worst of the pandemic.

Federal health officials are dropping the warning they have attached to cruising since the beginning of the pandemic. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

Disney Cruise Line to Set Sail From Port Everglades Starting Next Year

The Disney Cruise Line will be setting sail from Port Everglades for the first time starting next year.

At their meeting Tuesday, Broward County commissioners approved a plan to transform one of the port's terminals into a home for the Disney ships.

"Disney is known for its remarkable creativity worldwide. I'm sure this new terminal will reflect the magical Disney experience for travelers," Broward Mayor Michael Udine said in a statement. "We are certainly very happy and complimented that Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from our Port Everglades."

The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2023. A 15-year partnership between the county and Disney Cruise Line will include one ship that will be homeported in Port Everglades year-round beginning fall 2023, joined by a second seasonal ship in 2025.

Miami Beach officials are preparing for Memorial Day Weekend as spring break wraps up. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

Miami-Dade Black Advisory Board Looks to Memorial Day With Lessons From Spring Break

Miami Beach took a lot of heat over its spring break curfew, which some saw as a crackdown against a largely African American crowd. The city’s administration said it was forced to take drastic action after five people were shot in a two-day period.

Now that Memorial Day weekend and its big crowds are coming up, the Miami-Dade County Back Affairs Advisory Board is trying to figure out how it can help make the holiday trouble-free.

At a meeting Wednesday, the board said it wants to help the City of Miami Beach avoid some of the problems it’s had with the inundation of large amounts of tourists by being proactive instead of reactive.

“We have to prepare for our young folks coming, they’re gonna come, we can’t act as if they’re surprised but we also have to provide programming for them so when they get here they have a wholesome, festive time and everybody is safe,” said board chair Pierre Rutledge.