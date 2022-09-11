ICYMI: Ordinance Would Ban Smoking on Public Beaches, Parks in Miami Beach, Young Florida Keys Shark Attack Survivor Speaks

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Ordinance Would Ban Smoking on Public Beaches, Parks in Miami Beach

A Miami Beach commissioner is introducing an ordinance to ban smoking on public beaches and city parks.

By banning the smoking of nicotine and cigarettes, Commissioner Alex Fernandez said the move would be environmental and in the interest of public health.

"We have the most iconic beaches in the world," Fernandez said. "It's our responsibility to keep them safe, healthy, to make sure they are pristine."

If passed, anyone who violates the ban would face a maximum punishment of a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. The exception to the ban is for cigars that don’t have filters.

Immigration Front and Center in Florida Governor's Race After Nuñez Comments

Immigration continues to be front and center in the race for Florida governor following Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez's comments on a Miami Spanish-language radio show last month that Cuban migrants who arrived in the state illegally would be shipped to Delaware.

During an interview with 1040 AM Actualidad Radio, Nuñez was asked about the recent wave of migrants coming to Florida from Cuba and said the DeSantis administration would bus them to President Biden's home state.

"That's why the governor has worked with the legislature, to secure funding to make sure…that people that are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do," she said. "We are going to send that person, frankly, to Delaware, the president’s home state."

Nuñez, who was born in Miami and is of Cuban descent, clarified her comments in a recent interview with NBC 6.

"It was a general discussion around illegal immigration not targeted at Cuban migrants," Nuñez said.

Florida Keys Remember Impact of Hurricane Irma Five Years Later

Exactly five years ago Friday, residents and business owners in the Florida Keys were preparing for the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma. It would eventually make landfall Sept. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph.

A news conference took place to commemorate that anniversary as state and county leaders gathered to reflect on the experiences, the lessons learned and to praise the resiliency of the community in the years since.

“It’s not just about what happens during the storm," said State Rep. Jim Mooney, a Republican from the 120th District which includes the entire Florida Keys. "We come together as a community."

“When hurricane whatever comes, we’re ready for it because we work together and we try to lead together,” said Capt. David Dipre from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Developing on Aug. 30, 2017, it exploded to a Category 5 by Sept. 5 and became the strongest storm in the Atlantic Basin, until Dorian just two years later.

‘I'm Going to Go Back in the Water': Young Florida Keys Shark Attack Survivor Speaks

A resilient young boy who lost part of his leg in a brutal shark attack in the Florida Keys last month said he intends to go back in the water at the exact spot of the encounter.

Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were in the Keys and were snorkeling along a shallow reef near Looe Key Reef on Aug. 13 when he was suddenly attacked.

"I'm going to go back in the water, and I'm going to go in the same place where I got bitten," Reeder said in a video released by Miami's Nicklaus Children's Hospital Friday. "I don't want to think of Looe Key as my worst nightmare, or this hospital, so I want to go back there and when I go back there, I feel like everything's going to be better and I won't have any worse nightmares."

Family members flagged down another boat that happened to have a nurse on board, and the boy was rushed to shore where he was met by Monroe County Fire Rescue crews.

3 Quick, Easy Game Day Snacks to Make This NFL Season

If you’re still looking for a last-minute recipe before the big game — or any other game this season — the staff at NBC 6 has you covered!

Whether you’re watching the game with friends, family, or even riding solo, here are three quick and easy recipes that everyone can enjoy.

Clear the Shelters: 2,600+ Pets Adopted in South Florida During Campaign

Thousands of animals found their forever homes in South Florida during this year's nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign.

There were 2,682 adoptions during the month of August in South Florida.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are part of the month-long effort by NBCUniversal Local which works to promote pet adoptions, support local shelters, and increase community awareness of animal welfare.

