ICYMI: Portuguese Man-of-War Brings Danger to South Florida Beaches, Holocaust Survivors Reunite in Boca Raton After 79 Years

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Officials Warn of Portuguese Man-of-War Dangers at South Florida Beaches

With spring break in full effect on South Florida beaches, officials are warning of the presence of Portuguese man-of-war.

Man-of-war is a group of animals related to jellyfish with tentacles that are barbed. Its sting can typically cause painful welts lasting for days. In some cases, the sting can cause an allergic reaction and in rare cases, heart failure.

Strong winds and currents are expected to bring man-o-war to South Florida beaches in the coming days.

If you see a man-of-war at the beach do not touch it.

What to Know as Ultra Music Festival Returns to Miami

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the speakers began thumping at Bayfront Park Friday with the return of the annual Ultra Music Festival.

The outdoor electronic music festival will take place through Sunday with headliners including David Guetta, DJ Snake, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Carl Cox and more.

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

All Biscayne Boulevard northbound traffic will be rerouted to the southbound lanes at Southeast 1st Street to 4th Street. Biscayne Boulevard's southbound traffic will be rerouted eastbound and westbound at Northeast 6th Street.

South Florida Family Helping Ukrainian Refugees Heading to Poland Amid War

A family with South Florida ties is in Poland bringing aid to Ukrainian refugees. Now, NBC 6 is hearing from them as they travel interacting with people who have left everything behind.

The Ostfeld family shared images via Facetime showing a building filled with supplies that used to be a shopping center but has now become a hub for refugees.

"The images are very real, and they're not isolated and they are prevalent in all the locations that we've been to," said Scott Ostfeld, who traveled to Poland with his 15-year-old son Trevor.

The family brought diapers and other basic supplies to help Ukrainians who have left everything behind.

Holocaust Survivors, Now in South Florida, Reunite After 79 Years

We are fortunate in South Florida to have hundreds of Holocaust survivors living among us. Every one of them has an epic story of survival, and now two of them have another miraculous tale to tell.

Jack Waksal and Sam Ron spent more than a year together in the Pionki forced labor camp in Poland during the Holocaust. It was hour after hour of shoveling coal, backbreaking work, side by side.

“It is a miracle how we survived, no question about it,” Waksal said.

“That’s correct, it’s the biggest miracle because that does not happen every day, you know,” Ron said via Zoom from his home in Boca Raton.

After the war, neither man knew if the other had survived.

Broward State Attorney's Office Creates New Hate Crimes Unit, Hotline

In an effort to combat hate crimes in the county, Broward's State Attorney's Office is launching a new unit to help raise public awareness and allow them to report such crimes.

State Attorney Harold F. Pryor announced the Broward County Hate Crimes Awareness Initiative, a venture with local law enforcement and organizations after the office was awarded a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Hate crimes send a message to try to demean and intimidate the intended targets,” Pryor said in a statement. “They have an impact that extends far beyond the victim. We urge everyone to work together to help increase awareness of hate crimes and encourage people to report these offenses.”

Concerned About Your Homeowners' Insurance? We Want to Hear From You.

Tens of thousands of Florida homeowners have been left scrambling after their insurance companies dropped their coverage. Others have experienced significant rate increases.

If you are in this situation, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 want to hear from you. Please fill out the form below and we will contact you.

Click here to take the Homeowners’ Insurance Survey.