ICYMI: Scammers Target Student Loan Borrowers After Forgiveness Announcement, Valet Parking Returns at MIA

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Scammers Targeting Student Loan Borrowers After Forgiveness Announcement

Help is on the way for millions of Americans with college debt, but the federal government is warning you to be on the lookout for scammers using the announcement as bait.

“It is a perfect storm for scammers,” Zulfikar Ramzan said.

Ramzan is the Chief Scientist at Cyber Security Company Aura. He said customers have already reported fraud attempts related to student loan forgiveness.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning to borrowers as well, saying, “You don’t need to do anything or pay anybody to sign up for the new program or the pause.” It went on to say there is no way to jump the line and “that anybody who says they can or tries to charge you is a 'liar and a scammer.'"

Metaverse Allows Miami Gardens to Reach Future Businesses During Orange Blossom Classic

The 48th annual Orange Blossom Classic is back this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium with a highly anticipated matchup between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University. But it’s more than just a game - the city of Miami Gardens is seeing it as an opportunity to reach out to potential new businesses and future residents through the metaverse.

This weekend, the city is previewing its virtual space experiences in the Fan Zone. With thousands of visitors in town, Mayor Rodney Harris said it was the perfect time for the showing.

"We thought it would be appropriate if we jumped down and became one of the first cities to actually explore opening up our city in the metaverse," Harris said. "It’s for those residents or people outside of Miami Gardens who were interested in information about Miami Gardens. “

Harris echoed this is just simply a preview event. The full metaverse launch is schedule for the end of the month.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands late Friday and is threatening heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region.

Signs of Life in Atlantic Basin as Peak Hurricane Season Nears: Morales

The much anticipated Atlantic hurricane season awakening is here. Or is it?

You already know about the remarkably slow start to the 2022 season. Only three tropical storms have formed so far, the last one dissipating way back on July 3rd.

Normally by this date, based on the 1991-2020 average, a half-dozen storms should have already been named with two of those reaching hurricane status. In 2022, we haven’t even seen a whisper of a system approaching hurricane strength.

Two measures are particularly striking in terms of hurricane inactivity in 2022: we've had three "named storm days" versus a normal of 22 by this date — less than 15% of normal.

Valet Parking Returns at Miami International Airport Just in Time for Holiday Weekend

Miami International Airport is bringing back its valet parking services just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The service had been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Miami International Airport, it expects nearly 800,000 travelers from Sept. 1-6.

The valet parking service can be found at the departures level entrance to the Dolphin garage, directly across from door 4 of MIA’s Concourse D airline check-in area.

Valet parking will also reopen in MIA’s Flamingo garage directly across from door 20 of Concourse J on the departures level later during the month of September.

North Bay Village Commissioner Says Drug Arrest Does Not Impact Service

A South Florida elected official who was arrested and accused of serious drug charges earlier this year has remained on the job and believes the incident has no impact on her service to the community.

North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld was taken into custody in Georgia back in April on three counts of marijuana possession with the intent to sell the drugs, NBC 6 learned.

A police report obtained by NBC 6 said Streitfeld was stopped on the night of April 13 in Tiger, Georgia, for speeding. The arresting officer noted that he ”…could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle… and found the drug packaged in individual weighted containers that is consistent with distribution," the report said.

Strietfeld — an attorney — and her passenger were each arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Santa's Enchanted Forest Moving to New Location in NW Miami-Dade

Santa's Enchanted Forest is back for the holidays this November — but at a new location organizers say is bigger and better than years past.

After a single season in Hialeah and more than 30 years at Tropical Park, South Florida's popular holiday theme park is moving to northwest Miami-Dade, on a vacant lot near the Palmetto Expressway at 87th and 74th Street.

Organizer Maritza Gutierrez said the location changed once again due to construction in Hialeah.

"It's a whole new design so it's going to be recreated with new trees being planted," Gutierrez said of the new location.

For the full story, click here.