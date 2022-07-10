ICYMI: See What Grade Every South Florida School Earned, Pride Center Offering Free Monkeypox Vaccines as Cases Surges Locally

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Florida School Grades 2022: See What Every South Florida School Earned

The Florida Department of Education released its annual report card for every school in the state Thursday, grading each school on an “A” through “F” scale.

The state also released its school districts' grades, in which Miami-Dade County Public School celebrated another A and Broward County Public Schools retained its B – only one percentage point away from an A.

Fifty-four percent of the Miami-Dade schools earned an A, and nearly all schools in the district earned an A, B or C.

"Thank you @MDCPS’ teachers and leaders, students and parents, staff, and community on another A-district rating!" Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a tweet. "Three years in a row."

Monkeypox cases are rising in South Florida, NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports.

Pride Center Offers Free Vaccinations as Monkeypox Surges in Broward County

Health experts have been sounding the alarm about monkeypox for the past couple of months, while also telling everyone not to panic.

Monkeypox is not a potentially fatal disease like COVID-19, and it’s much harder to transmit than COVID-19.

However, in the eight weeks since the first monkeypox case turned up in Broward County, the health department says there have been at least 53 cases in Broward and at least 15 in Miami-Dade County.

“It’s transmitted through many ways, first and foremost, close contact with someone who’s infected, prolonged contact, also if the rash itself is weeping, there’s fluids coming out and you have prolonged contact with that, that’s another form of transmission in addition to close sexual contact as well,” said Dr. Aldo CALVO of Broward Health Medical Center. “Monkeypox is not as dangerous as covid 19, nor influenza, you do have similar symptoms of fatigue, sore throat, swollen glands, the difference is a rash.”

NBC 6's Cristian Benavides has more on a Hollywood family that found an iguana inside their toilet — for the second time!

Hollywood Family Finds Iguana in Toilet for Second Time in Last Year

Twice in less than a year, Janet and Bruce Bleier have had an iguana appear inside their toilet bowl after likely getting in through its plumbing.

When the iguana suddenly appeared inside the bowl of their Hollywood home, Janet and Bruce already knew what to do.

"It was Godzilla staring back at me, this was Godzilla the sequel," said Janet Bleier. "They liked to play dead as we learned from the first time, so I just closed the lid and walked out."

Bleier was vacuuming the house Tuesday when she spotted the reptile. She quickly called her husband, who came running.

NBC 6 Respond's Alina Machado explains how the team helped this family get answers after their flight left them behind.

South Florida Family Fighting for Refund After Missed Flight

Sarika Badgamia and her husband, Girish Agarwal, say their son knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate his 10th birthday.

“He didn’t ask for anything,” Badgamia said. “He wanted to spend time with the family.”

So in April, the Parkland family booked an international getaway that involved flying from Miami to Chicago and then to Greece, where they would board a cruise.

“It’s our first big trip since the pandemic,” Badgamia said.

Woman Released From Hospital More Than a Week After Florida Keys Shark Attack

A Texas woman who was attacked by a shark while swimming in the Florida Keys has been released from a Miami hospital after more than a week of recovery.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Lindsay Bruns of Flower Mound, Texas, was released from Jackson South Medical Center on Thursday.

Family members said Bruns, her husband, and their two daughters were in the Keys on vacation when the shark attack occurred.

The incident happened on June 29, when Bruns jumped into the water from a boat near Summerland Key.

Six members of the department died as a result during 2021.

Miami-Dade Corrections Department Remembers Employees Who Died of COVID

Six members of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department who lost their battles with COVID-19 last year were remembered Monday.

The memorial service was hosted in partnership with End of Watch Ride, an over 22,300 mile ride across America that honors the fallen as well as the friends and family they left behind.

The event recognizes Juan Llanes, Alexey Aguilar, David Jean-Baptist, Calyne St. Val, Terrell Jordan and Sylvia Allen.

After a procession led by the Miami-Dade Police Department, a short memorial service features guest speakers including MDCR Interim Director Cassandra Jones and End of Watch Ride Founder Jagrut Shah.

