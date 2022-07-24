ICYMI: Some Florida Families to Receive $450 Per Child Under New Initiative, Miami-Dade School Board Flip-Flops on Sex-Ed

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Some Florida Families to Receive $450 Per Child Under New Initiative

Nearly 59,000 families in Florida will be receiving $450 checks per child under an initiative from Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and the state's Department of Children and Families.

Entitled the "Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity" initiative that was started by First Lady Casey DeSantis and implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families, each family will receive one-time payments of $450 for each child.

"I am on a mission to make sure that no child in Florida goes without hope, happiness, and a home," Casey DeSantis said Tuesday in Tampa. "That means doing everything we can to support those who have stepped up and welcomed these children into their homes, as well as local partners that are already lending families a helping hand.”

The state did not specify in a news release which families will be receiving the money but said some foster families will be getting the $450 payments. The payments will come from the state's $35.5 million budget.

Healing Through Food: Can Diet and Lifestyle Heal Chronic Disease?

In the five-part documentary "Healing Through Food," investigative reporter Myriam Masihy opens up about her chronic disease, how her father says naturopathic medicine saved his life and what the research says about plant-based diets.

Experts in medicine, nutrition and physical health join Masihy to learn about animal protein's effect on the human body and dive into the science behind plant-based eating and how it can prevent and reverse many chronic diseases.

The series can be seen on nbc6.com, the NBC 6 app and mobile web. It can also be viewed by downloading the NBC 6 app on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

The full documentary premieres on July 25 on the NBC South Florida News channel on Peacock. You can catch it at 12:00 p.m. and at 4:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried face off in the "Decision 2022: Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Debate" on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Fried and Crist Clash in Heated Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Debate

With just over a month to go before Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary, candidates Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist clashed on everything from abortion rights to affordable housing in their first and only debate Thursday.

The hour-long debate was moderated by bilingual journalists NBC 6 Anchor Jackie Nespral and Telemundo 51 Senior Political Reporter Marilys Llanos and aired on both stations in English and Spanish.

Fried and Crist are in a competitive primary for the Democratic nomination to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's running for a second term.

Fried, Florida's agriculture commissioner since 2018 and the only Democrat elected to a statewide office, frequently criticized Crist, who previously served as Florida's governor as a Republican but switched parties and is now a Democratic congressman.

The Miami-Dade County School Board reversed its earlier decision to approve sexual education textbooks for middle and high school students. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Miami-Dade School Board Flip-Flops on Sex Education

In a stunning flip-flop, the Miami-Dade County School Board reversed its earlier decision to approve sexual education textbooks for middle and high school students.

The decision came after a long meeting in which the vast majority of public speakers favored using the books, but the board voted 5 to 4 topside with conservative groups who had objected to the content in the books.

The decision means the school year will likely start without reproductive health being taught in classrooms, which is required by state law.

“Half of all high school kids have sex before they graduate from high school, that’s not something we’re gonna change," said Marika Lynch, a parent of three who spoke at the meeting in favor of using the books. "So we want them to have the best information. Yes, do I want my kids who are all pre-teens to have the best information? Absolutely, that’s what we’re here for today."

Hundreds of thousands of Miami-Dade County drivers with suspended licenses due to unpaid fines could be back on the road soon thanks to a new county task force. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

Thousands of Miami-Dade Drivers With Suspended Licenses Could Get 2nd Chance

Hundreds of thousands of Miami-Dade County drivers with suspended licenses due to unpaid fines could be back on the road soon.

Miami-Dade County's Driver's License Suspension Task Force released its final report Monday after months of reviewing debt-based driver license suspensions.

“With driver’s license suspensions, we turn every year, tens of thousands of people into criminals because we’re charging them with the offense only because they cannot pay," said Carlos Martinez, a Miami-Dade public defender

The task force announced administrative and technical changes that are already underway to help the over 600,000 Miami-Dade drivers that currently have suspended licenses because of unpaid dues.

Dwain Watts was arrested after being accused of breaking into his own car. Now he's taking legal action against the Hollywood police department. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

Broward Veteran Arrested After Being Accused of Breaking Into His Own Car

Air Force veteran Dwain Watts says he still has trouble using his hand since he was injured during an encounter with Hollywood Police officers in 2019.

“When I thought he was going to handcuff me, he cupped his hand, his arm, behind mine, dragged me around the front of the truck and then body slammed me on the ground,” Watts said during an exclusive interview with NBC 6 Investigators.

“After I was on the ground, he deliberately kneed me in the back of my neck with such force that it really did some nerve damage on my neck,” he added.

NBC 6 reviewed photos taken at the emergency room moments after Watts was arrested. They show bruises and cuts in one of his shoulders and a small cut in his head.

