ICYMI: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building, Hidden Redland Sanctuary Helps Visitors Reconnect With Nature

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building

Some tenants in a luxury apartment building in Fort Lauderdale are fed up.

They say crime is happening almost every day and that management isn’t enough to keep them safe.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I was missing a couple of items. I went and saw the Xbox gone, then I went straight to my jewelry, which was all gone," said Parker Newell.

Newell says he had just moved into the Motif luxury apartments in April and he already wants to move out. He says he came home from the gym Wednesday afternoon to find about $15,000 in valuables gone.

Other residents say there have been armed muggings in the garage, auto thefts, and a shooting in an apartment in August.

For the full story, click here.

A South Florida real estate broker said her legitimate listing was used by scammers.

South Florida Real Estate Brokers Warn of Fake Rental Listings on Social Media

It looked like an amazing deal: a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Miami Gardens available for rent for $1,200.

"$1,200 for a 4 bedroom house, we all know that's impossible down here," said Ana Lorenzo, a South Florida real estate broker.

Lorenzo, who listed the house for sale, said she became concerned after a woman recently contacted her asking if the house was for rent.

"I said no, the house is actually for sale," Lorenzo said. "And she said 'that's awkward because I just have been communicating with the owner via email and he's telling me the house is for rent. I'm not familiar with the area so I decided to pass by and I just saw your number.'"

The woman who contacted Lorenzo did not want to go on camera but told NBC 6 Responds she saw the house listed for rent on Facebook Marketplace and decided to do some digging before sending any money or filling out the application she received. Lorenzo said when she found out about what was happening with the pictures of her legitimate listing, she decided to do some digging of her own.

For the full story, click here.

NBC 6's Sasha Jones has the latest on Mark Block, the owner of a custom window treatment company in South Florida, accused of taking deposits to install custom window treatments and not doing the work.

Contractor Pays Thousands Back to Homeowners Following NBC 6 Responds Investigations

It’s been years since NBC 6 Responds first told you about Mark Block, the owner of a custom window treatment company in South Florida.

In 2019, three homeowners accused him of taking deposits to install custom window treatments and not doing the work.

In 2021, two additional homeowners called NBC 6 Responds with similar allegations, including Robert Liguori.

“How many more people need to be victimized before they see this man for what he is,” Liguori told NBC 6.

The contractor was arrested in connection to Liguori’s case but he says that didn’t stop Block.

For the full story, click here.

The story of Angel Sanchez, a former gang-banger turned attorney.

Story of Redemption: From South Florida Teen Gang-Banger to Attorney

In a courthouse that has seen so much loss and pain, a story of hope and redemption: a one-time gang member cast into prison for decades sworn in as attorney.

It happened Friday in the same courthouse where 23 years ago Angel Sanchez was sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder and other crimes.

Sanchez was sworn in as an attorney into the District of Columbia bar.

“I cannot believe it. It's surreal. In fact, I had to ask the bar, sent an email. ‘Is this correct?’ Because I was afraid they made a mistake,” Sanchez said.

NBC 6 first told you about Sanchez in 2016 when he was an honors student and judicial intern.

Sanchez’s rap sheet began when he was just 11 years old and ended when he was 17 when he was sentenced to that 30-year sentence.

For the full story, click here.

This Hidden Sanctuary is Helping Visitors Reconnect With Nature in Redland

South Floridians don't need to board a plane to see lush gardens, grand vistas, Asian-inspired architecture and historic structures, when this hidden tropical oasis exists right in their backyard.

As soon as you step onto the grounds of the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary located on a 20-acre protected forest in Redland, you are transformed into a world of green and serene.

The hidden oasis features 11 acres of protected forest and historical structures built by the Matheson family in 1964. The family also built several structures on the land that Patch continues to maintain, preserving a piece of Miami-Dade’s history.

Patch has also worked on a 6.5-acre canopy restoration project for the past 15 years on a newly acquired adjacent piece of land that was once completely covered in shade structures and used as a nursery.

For the full story, click here.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a look at how a South Florida restaurant is putting a new twist on croquetas .

Southwest Miami-Dade Business Celebrating Tradition, Innovation of Cuban Food

The croqueta is a Cuban food staple in South Florida. Golden brown and delicious, croquetas are a very popular snack in south Florida and can be made in a ton of flavors. Now, one business is pushing the limits of what that means.

“Typically you go to any bakery and you have ham, chicken or cheese,” said Liz Hernandez, general manager at Dos Croquetas. “We wanted to bring our roots and kind of what makes abuelitas favorite dish into a croqueta, and just thinking of how can we make something so normal in the city, something different.”

Dos Croquetas is a family run business focusing on tradition, but making room for new ones. Those traditions are being celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It's important to see and be able to show back, give this glimpse into our parents and to the generations and to show the generations that are coming,” she said. “We’re basically the trailblazers for the next generation of Hispanics.”

The innovation doesn’t come without some pushback from people who prefer something more traditional.

For the full story, click here.