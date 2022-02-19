ICYMI: US Could See a Century's Worth of Sea Rise in 30 Years, Man Who Helped Stop Violent Attacker Speaks Out

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

US Could See a Century's Worth of Sea Rise in Just 30 Years: Report

America's coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns.

By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will be 10 to 12 inches higher, with parts of Louisiana and Texas projected to see waters a foot and a half higher, according to a 111-page report issued Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and six other federal agencies.

“Make no mistake: Sea level rise is upon us," said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service.

The projected increase is especially alarming given that in the 20th century, seas along the Atlantic coast rose at the fastest clip in 2,000 years.

NBC 6's Claudia DoCampo has the latest on a student whose life was saved by coaches when his heart was in distress during a wrestling match.

Wrestling Coaches Honored for Saving South Florida Teen's Life With AED Machine

Coaches who helped save the life of a South Florida high school wrestler were honored Wednesday at a hospital ceremony.

Javon Alls, 17, almost died during a wrestling match at Miami Southridge Senior High School when his heart was in distress.

"I just remember putting on my shoes and that's the last thing I remember," All recalled Wednesday.

But his coaches acted quickly and were able to save his life in part by using the school's automated external defibrillator or AED machine to stabilize Alls' heart.

Barbara and Bob have been married for more than 50 years. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez has their story.

Memory Fades, But Love Still Alive for Longtime Married South Florida Couple

Every day at lunchtime, Barbara Ferranti goes to the Palace Gardens in Homestead to spend quality time with her husband Bob. She always stays until after dinner, because one hour just won’t cut it.

"Isn't he cute?" Barbara said as she caressed Bob's face.

Two years ago, when Bob’s Alzheimers became more advanced, Barbara had to make the difficult decision to move him into the Palace’s Memory Care Program.

“Right now, as long as he knows me and I have him, I have to be with him," she said.

The Ferranti’s love story began in 1969 at the University of Miami. Bob asked Barbara’s roommate to go to a homecoming game, but Barbara wasn't having it.

A man who stepped in to help a woman who was being attacked at a bus stop in Miami-Dade speaks out, NBC 6's Nicole Lauren reports

‘I Didn't Hesitate': Man Who Helped Stop Violent Bus Stop Attacker Speaks Out

The good Samaritan who jumped into action to save a woman being attacked and strangled with a shoelace at a Miami-Dade bus terminal last month said it was an instinct to help.

"I didn’t hesitate because, for me, it was clear what I had to do," Billy Bohrt said.

The attack happened on Jan. 2. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was waiting for a bus at the stop at 3814 Northwest 25th Street, police said.

Officials said the suspect, 27-year-old Aaron K. Quinones, approached the woman from behind and started to strangle her with a shoelace.

NBC 6 anchor Constance Jones has more on the first five Black police officers in Miami and how they are being honored for breaking barriers.

Museum Honors History of Miami's ‘First Five' Black Police Officers

They were once called Miami's "first five."

In 1944, five men broke barriers when they were sworn in as the first Black patrolmen with the Miami Police Department, paving the way for African Americans in law enforcement.

There's now a museum in the heart of Overtown that documents their story. On the corner of Northwest 11th street in Miami sits the historic Black Precinct and Courthouse Museum.

It’s home to decades of memorabilia and is filled with displays and collectibles, detailing the struggles and accomplishments of Miami’s first Black officers.

Catch hip-hop legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday.

How to Watch the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

The 2022 Winter Olympics will conclude with the closing ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20, and NBC and Peacock will offer multiple ways to watch the festivities.

The closing ceremony will stream live on Peacock on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET, with a commentary-free feed featuring natural sound from inside the venue. It will also stream live on NBCOlympics.com and in the NBC Sports app, with authentication.

An NBC-produced show of the closing ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with that show also streaming on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Also airing on NBC Sunday evening will be Olympic Gold, a one-hour retrospective on the defining moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics. It airs at 7 p.m. ET, one hour before the start of NBC's closing ceremony show.

The final NBC Daytime show of these Olympics also airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, featuring coverage of some of the final events of the Games.

Both Olympic Gold and NBC Daytime can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.