ICYMI: Women’s National Soccer Team in Tampa, Gift Card Scams

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Preparing for Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is kicking off 2020 on the right foot – with a training camp in Tampa. After reigning supreme at the last two World Cups, the champions have their sights set on a new goal: the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. “It’s really mostly about breaking the barriers and getting better and always kind of looking towards that thing that’s never been done,” said Megan Rapinoe.

Gift Card Scams Find New Victims. Are Stores Doing Enough?

Scammers can use peoples' emotions against them to trick them into spending thousands of dollars on gift cards. Crooks operating these so-called "family emergency scams" raked in at least $41 million in 2018, and the number of victims who paid these phony ransoms has jumped 270 percent. Some frustrated scam victims believe retailers should do more to try and prevent these criminals, who tend to target older people.

Green Card Holders Warned of New Laws That Hold Possible Deportation Penalty

Immigration lawyers around Florida and across the country are warning those holding green cards to pay close attention to new laws taking effect this year that could get permanent residents deported. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services instituted some new rules that make punishments tougher for those who don’t admit to being an immigrant on tax returns, for example.

‘No Drone Zones’: FAA Takes Action to Protect Miami Super Bowl Crowds From Drones

The fences are already up in downtown Miami at Bayfront Park for the Super Bowl LIV crowds, but fences won’t stop drones that are lifting off and taking to the sky. That's why the Federal Aviation Administration is taking additional measures to address the potential threat of drones during the Super Bowl, installing flight restrictions to stop drones the week of the big game.

Opa-locka Mom Arrested After Video Shows Beating, Choking of Newborn Baby: Police

A teenage mom found herself behind bars after allegedly abusing her newborn child inside their Opa-locka home. Miami-Dade Police arrested 18-year-old Susana Hernandez Sunday and charged her with several counts, including child abuse and battery. According to an arrest report, officers arrived at the home of the baby’s grandmother in Miami Gardens after the woman said she had been notified by her son that the four-month-old male child was being abused by Hernandez.