Next Front Bringing Slight Relief From Hot Temperatures Across South Florida in Recent Days

After a start to the work week that brought scorching hot temperatures, South Florida could see some relief in the coming days.

Tuesday, Miami broke the previous record high of 89 by reaching 91 degrees. Key West also tied the current record of 84 degrees and both were previously set in 2003.

This morning is calm with mostly clear skies across South Florida. Temps have been in the low 70s. It’ll be another warm day with sunshine to start before the cold front moving through will spark a few afternoon and evening showers.

This is much anticipated rain as we haven’t had measurable rain in 18 days! Highs will still be above average but the rain will bring a nice cool down for the end of the week. Highs today reach the low to mid-80s.

Tonight, showers are likely to linger, especially through The Keys. This front will also reinforce nice and pleasant conditions with low humidity.

As we head into the weekend. Another cold front will move through and bring a few more shower chances! We are starting to see drought development through parts of South Florida so we can definitely use the rain.