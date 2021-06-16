Next Named System Could Form by Thursday, Impact Central America and Mexico: NHC

While the second named system of the 2021 hurricane system has dissipated, forecasters are watching what could become the third named system in a matter of days.

The National Hurricane Center says a disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico could organize in the coming days.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

A 60 percent chance of development is possible in the next 48 hours while a 90 percent chance is forecast over the next five days.

While a tropical depression could form as early as Thursday, forecasters do not expect it to become a tropical storm or hurricane. The system would drop heavy rainfall over Central America and Mexico and could bring rain to gulf coast states, including Texas and Louisiana, as early as Friday.

If its becomes a named system, it would be named Claudette and would be the third named system of the season.

Tropical depression Bill formed earlier this week, but quickly dissipated as it moved north in the Atlantic Ocean.