Next Named System Could Form in Days, Not Expected to Impact United States

All eyes are on the tropics and what could be the next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season - but for now, South Florida and the United States are not at risk for potential impact.

Invest 91-L has an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days and would get the name Danielle if it can strengthen enough over the next week. While short-term bursts of thunderstorm activity have been noted with the disturbance this weekend, no organization has taken shape.

But models are in pretty good agreement that a ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States and maybe even stay clear of the Bahamas. Bermuda will need to monitor closely next week.

A second area in the eastern tropical Atlantic may be a safe area from some development in the week ahead, even with formation chances at 40 percent. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for organization later this week, but the system is expected to move away from South Florida.

While remaining removed from the region, it could enhance rain chances late in the week should it develop.

In the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, three storms have formed in the first three months.