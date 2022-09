Next Named System Could Have Impacts for Florida, Gulf Region Within Days

While Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston continue to drift away from the United States, the next possible named system has South Florida and the Gulf region on guard.

The area, Invest-98L, has a 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. If it becomes a named system, it would be called Hermine.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said it will likely become a tropical depression within the next couple days as it moves west northwestward across the southern Windward Islands.

Models are very consistent over the next five days, taking this developing storm across the Caribbean toward the southwestern coast of Cuba.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After that, models are not in good agreement currently as they are showing a range of options from a storm heading toward Texas to a storm very close to Key West.

The American model, GFS, takes the system into the west-central Gulf of Mexico next week, which would be good for South Florida.

Meanwhile, the European global model brings Invest 98-L on a closer path to Florida, which would bring more rain and breeze to our area.

Either way it is way too soon to know what this system wants to do, but all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days.

Even if the storm misses, South Florida could still be close enough for enhanced moisture on the east side of the system. At this point, Key West, the west coast of Florida and the entire Gulf Coast will need to keep close tabs.