Next Named Systems Could Form Within Days, Too Early to Forecast U.S. Impact: NHC

The first week of August has forecasters at the National Hurricane Center watching two potential systems in the Atlantic that could be named in the coming days.

NHC forecasts for the tropical wave closest to the United States has the disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms moving to the northwest with development possible as it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles.

A 20 percent chance of formation is forecast over the next five days.

The NHC is also watching a large area of showers and thunderstorms off the coast of Africa that could form into a tropical depression this weekend as it moves to the west-northwest over the coming days.

A 30 percent chance of development is forecast over the next 48 hours and a 60 percent chance is forecast over the next five days.

Neither potential system is forecast at this time to have any impact on Florida or the United States, according to the NHC. If the waves become named systems, they would be given the names Fred and Grace.