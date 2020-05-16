Broward County

NFL Cornerback DeAndre Baker Turns Himself in to Broward Police

Broward County Jail

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has turned himself in to police at the Broward County Jail just two days after arrest warrants were issued for both him and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

The athletes, who are from Miami, are being accused of conducting an armed robbery at a cookout party in Miramar.

Baker's lawyer Brad Cohen confirmed on Instagram that Baker had turned himself in to police Saturday morning.

"I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved," he wrote in the post. "Don't rush to judgment."

Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact,, and we appreciate it. This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement.

Baker and Dunbar were each charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dunbar remains at large.

On Friday, his attorney Michael Grieco told The Associated Press that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery he is facing charges for.

Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County but authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in. He also said he has been in contact with authorities regarding Dunbar's surrender but declined to say when that would happen.

According to their arrest warrant, Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun.

Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Police said the four men then fled the home in three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. Witnesses said the vehicles were parked in a way that would make it easy to leave quickly, leading detectives to believe the robbery was planned in advance. No injuries were reported.

