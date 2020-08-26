NFL Player Arrested After Confronting Man Involved in Father's Disappearance: Police

A National Football League player with ties to South Florida was arrested on a battery charge the same day authorities in one Florida county began the search for his missing father.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports 26-year-old Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Mackensie Alexander was arrested Tuesday in Collier County on the charge. Officials have not said if Alexander has been released on bail.

According to the station, who cited a report from NFL.com, Alexander left the team’s training camp the same day after his father went missing while picking palmetto berries in Okeechobee County.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office say 65-year-old Jean Alexandre - a Haitian native whose last name is spelled different - was on a prairie in the northwest portion of the county when the companion he was with left Alexandre behind.

Officials have not released additional details, but NFL.com reported that the son confronted a man who left his father.

Entering his fifth season in the league, Alexander was a high school football star in Immokalee before playing college football at Clemson, leading to the Tigers to the national title game in the 2015 season.

Alexander was later drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and played with the team his first four seasons before signing with Cincinnati this past offseason.