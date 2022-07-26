NFL Player, Former Broward High School Star Arrested in Miami Beach on Drug Charges

A former high school football star in Broward County who has spent the last two seasons in the NFL was arrested early Tuesday morning on drug charges in Miami Beach.

Damon Arnette, 25, was charged with three counts including possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

According to an arrest report, Arnette was driving north on Collins Avenue just before 1 a.m. when he was stopped by an officer who had previously stopped the vehicle and ticketed Arnette for driving with a suspended license.

After previously being told he could not drive until the suspended license was resolved, Arnette was arrested and searched by police. Officers found a bag with a white powder consistent with cocaine in his pants pocket and a straw that was cut into a small piece.

Arnette was released on $2,000 bond.

The former star at St. Thomas Aquinas High School later played college football at Ohio State, Arnette was a first round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and spent two seasons with the team.

He was released in November 2021 after video showed him making death threats while holding a weapon.

Arnette signed with the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in December 2021 and later signed with the Kansas City Chiefs before being cut in January 2022 following his arrest on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.