NFL Star, Local Politicians Thank Sanitation Crews for Work During Pandemic

More than 100 sanitation workers in Miami-Dade County got their day started a different way Tuesday as they got a sweet treat from local politicians and one NFL player with South Florida ties to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers rolling out before sunrise, like every other work day, at the facility in Kendall with breakfast provided along with items such as Amazon gift cards.

“Without them picking up or trash, our waste and filth, let’s be absolutely honest we would go crazy," said Florida House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, who was on hand to give out the treats. "The pandemic would be even worse than it is had these men and women not stepped up.”

The workers have continued their essential duties over the past month and a half in spite of the daily threat from COVID-19 in Florida's hardest hit county.

The appreciation also came from New York Jets linebacker and Florida City native James Burgess, who took part in handing out items.

“We care about them. They have people that care… you know, people that pick up trash are forgotten about," he said. "We care about them, support them.”