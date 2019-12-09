Florida

NFL Star Pays Off Hundreds of Layaways at Store on Florida’s Treasure Coast

The Walmart in Fort Pierce said that the foundation for Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack paid off 300 accounts at the store last week.

One NFL star who grew up on Florida’s Treasure Coast made the dreams of hundreds come true when he paid off their layaway accounts at a local store.

In a social media post, the Walmart in Fort Pierce said that the foundation for Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack paid off 300 accounts at the store last week.

"We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays!" the post said. "Everyone is truly [grateful] for everything you have done for them!"

Store manager Mathias Libardi told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV a representative from the foundation wanted to be a “secret Santa” and paid off each account.

Mack grew up in Fort Pierce and starred there in high school before playing college football in Buffalo and later being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2014. The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was traded to the Bears before the start of the 2018 season.

