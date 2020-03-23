coronavirus

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The employee wasn't involved in direct patient care, officials said

Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami
Nicklauschildrens.org

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami

" data-ellipsis="false">

An employee at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, hospital officials said.

The employee, who was not involved in direct patient care, was being treated at home after the positive COVID-19 test, hospital officials said.

"We are following the recommended CDC and public health protocols to inform and provide guidance to those who might have been in close contact with this employee during the period when he/she might have been contagious," the hospital said in a statement. "To preserve the privacy of our employee, we are unable to provide additional information."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us