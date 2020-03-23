Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, hospital officials said.

The employee, who was not involved in direct patient care, was being treated at home after the positive COVID-19 test, hospital officials said.

"We are following the recommended CDC and public health protocols to inform and provide guidance to those who might have been in close contact with this employee during the period when he/she might have been contagious," the hospital said in a statement. "To preserve the privacy of our employee, we are unable to provide additional information."