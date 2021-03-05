Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami Offers Covid Vaccine to At-Risk Kids, Young Adults

Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami is offering COVID-19 vaccines to children and young adults with certain medical conditions.

The vaccines are available to people 16 to 21 who under the care of physicians or specialists for medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control as posing an increased risk for severe illness associated with COVID-19, the hospital said Friday.

The hospital has already vaccinated 500 eligible kids and young adults through outreach to other area hospitals and health systems, as well as pediatricians.

An additional allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was recently received by the hospital, which will begin offering more appointments on Monday, March 8, through their website.

"While most children are only mildly affected by COVID-19, those with complex conditions may be at risk of severe illness if they contract the virus. We are honored to be able to offer the vaccine to support the care of vulnerable children in Florida,' said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

Nicklaus Children’s is offering the vaccine to children and young adults ages 16 to 21 who provide written correspondence from a physician confirming that they are being treated for one or more of the conditions identified by the CDC as increasing the risk associated with COVID-19.

These include:

asthma (moderate to severe)

cancer

cerebrovascular disease

chronic kidney disease

cystic fibrosis

diabetes (type 1 or 2)

Down syndrome

heart conditions

hypertension

immunocompromised conditions

liver disease

neurologic conditions

obesity

pulmonary fibrosis

sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Individuals older than 21 and under the medical care of a pediatrician or pediatric specialist are also being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the hospital said.

For more information, visit Nicklauschildrens.org/Covid19Vaccine