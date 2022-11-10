Nicole Makes Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, continuing to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain across the region, forecasters said.

Nicole — which made landfall on North Hutchinson Island south of Vero Beach — had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph before being downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 60 miles southeast of Orlando, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

3 AM EST Update: Hurricane #Nicole has made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach. This will be the last hourly update on Nicole. For the latest info: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/9IGix0mUU1 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 10, 2022

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Boca Raton to South Santee River, South Carolina, Lake Okeechobee and north of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass. A storm surge warning is in effect from Jupiter Inlet to Altamaha Sound, Georgia, north of the St. Johns River to Georgetown and from the Anclote River to the Ochlockonee River.

After landfall, Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia and into the Carolinas. It's expected to weaken as it moves across Florida and is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon.

Residents in Fort Pierce are bracing for impacts as Hurricane Nicole is expected to make landfall soon. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

Miami-Dade and Broward were out of the storm's "cone of concern" but were experiencing flooding from heavy rain and wind gusts.

Nicole is the eighth hurricane of the 2022 season and a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985.