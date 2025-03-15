Miami-Dade County

Nightly closures on 3 major South Florida Highways for construction project

The closures are part of the ongoing I-395, State Road 836 and I-95 Design Build project, which aims to reconstruct the I-35 corridor as well as the construction of the signature bridge

By Johanna Torres

A big construction project will cause nightly closures on the Dolphin Expressway, Interstate 95 and Interstate 395.

The closures are part of the ongoing I-395, State Road 836 and I-95 Design Build project, which aims to reconstruct the I-35 corridor as well as the construction of the signature bridge.

Full overnight closures will begin on Sunday and will last until March 21.

"To minimize the impacts of driving, we're going to do it at night, obviously for the safety of the traveling public, that's why we close the roadways to ensure everything goes smoothly for the public as well as for the workers that are involved in the project," said Andres Berisiartu, assistant district construction engineer project manager.

The road closures drivers need to be aware of include the following:

  • North Miami Avenue closed between NW 13th Street to NW 11 Street; Detours NW 14th Street and NW 10th Street
  • SR-836 ramp to I-95 SB ramp closed; Detour I-95 NB to NW 62nd Street
  • I-95 SB lanes at SR-836, I-95 ramp to I-395 EB closed; Detour SR-836 WB

All closures will take place at 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

