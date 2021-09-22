Nikki Haley Endorsing Maria Elvira Salazar for Re-Election to Congress

Former South Carolina governor and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is endorsing U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar for re-election to Congress.

"Maria knows what’s at stake as Democrats make socialism mainstream. The proud daughter of parents who fled Communist Cuba, she’ll never back down when our freedoms are under attack," Haley said in a statement. 'She’s taken on some of the world’s most brutal dictators—like Castro and Maduro—and she’s not afraid to take on AOC and the squad. Maria knows just how blessed we are to be Americans and I’m proud to endorse her."

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Salazar, a first-term Miami Republican, has represented Florida's 27th Congressional District since January after defeating incumbent Donna Shalala, a Democrat, in November 2020.

The Congresswoman is set to run for re-election in November 2022 if she does not have a primary challenge.

Haley served as South Carolina's governor from 2011 to 2017 and was UN ambassador from 2017 to 2019.