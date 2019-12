A four month investigation into heroin and fentanyl street sales has placed nine people behind bars, police say.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Operation "Bad Batch" resulted in 85 grams of drugs, including, cocaine, heroin ad methamphetamine, being seized by authorities.

In total, $358 worth of drugs were purchased by undercover investigators, police say. Some purchases were even made near schools.

All nine alleged dealers will face felony charges.