9-year-old child killed in shooting in Florida City

A nine-year-old boy was killed Saturday night during a shooting in Florida City, in south Miami-Dade, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:36 p.m. at the South Point Apartments on West Lucy Street.

When Florida City police officers arrived at the scene, they found a nine-year-old boy unresponsive. He was airlifted to HCA Kendall Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Florida City police said.

The victim was identified as Antavious Scott.

Miami-Dade Police, now in charge of the case, said the preliminary investigation revealed that Scott was part of a group of people gathered outside the apartment complex when shots were fired. The victim was struck by gunfire.

"This is a community tragedy, and it belongs to all of us. Together, we must pull together to bring JUSTICE to Antavious Scott and his family," a Crime Stoppers post said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story.