No Adult Entertainment on Mega Yacht During Super Bowl, Owner Says

The owner of a mega yacht said a series of parties Super Bowl week will go on as planned despite criticism from a city commissioner that there would be adult entertainment on board.

"We have done literally hundreds of events here and through out Florida and the United States and we have never had a problem with any event in the past," SeaFair owner David Lester said Monday.

On Saturday, Commissioner Joe Carollo expressed outrage saying the company that leased the yacht, a strip club in Atlanta, was planning to fly in dozens of women for the parties.

"We can't say what is going to be on there for those six days, we can only go from what we've seen in social media,” Carollo said, before adding that he was told that over 100 women were being brought in to work on the boat in an area where adult entertainment is not permitted and violates city code.

An attorney representing the promoter said musicians, not strippers, would be the only entertainment.

“They were assured that there was no adult entertainment activity taking place here. We would observe all rules and regulations,” Lester said. "This is not an unusually lucrative situation for our ship. It is a normal charter at normal rates."

The parties will feature musicians including Nicki Minaj, Migos and 21 Savage among others.