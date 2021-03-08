No Bond for Boynton Beach Man Facing Murder Charge After Wife Found Buried in Backyard

A Boynton Beach man accused of killing his wife after her body was found in his backyard appeared in court Monday, as authorities continued their investigation into what led to her death.

The forensic teams from the Boynton Beach Police Department and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office were at the home of 66-year-old Roberto Colon Monday, still doing their research.

Colon faces a first-degree murder charge after police said they found 44-year-old Mary Gomez-Mullet’s body buried in the backyard of the property near Woolbright Road and Interstate 95.

Police said that Colon told them he and Mullet married weeks after meeting as part of a deal that she would take care of his mother in exchange for U.S. citizenship through the marriage.

A police report said Mullet was reported missing on February 20th. Mullet’s friend told police that Colon’s house was the place she was heading when they last heard from her and during their initial visit police said Colon did tell them Mullet had been there but he left to go to the doctor and she wasn’t there when he returned.

But police said they found a purse belonging to Mullet about a mile away and after obtaining a search warrant came back to the residence. When conducting a forensic search of Colon’s backyard, investigators discovered her body.

Colon told police that he was terminating Mullet’s work with his mother because he believed she had defrauding her over the last several months and may have taken several thousand dollars from her.

Colon appeared on a video link from a Palm Beach County jail Monday. The judge ordered him held without bond.

Courtesy WPTV-TV

Colon did not enter a plea Monday, and is presumed innocent.

Mullet is originally from Colombia, and her family arrived in South Florida over the weekend.

"We kept calling her, but she didn’t respond," one grieving family member told NBC 6 sister station Telemundo 51.